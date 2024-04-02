Are you craving a change-up from the classic Nigerian staple but still want that delicious rice dish? Look no further.
DIY recipes: How to prepare beef rice pilaf
This recipe is designed to be easy and fun, perfect for lunch or dinner.
Today, we're taking a delicious trip around the world with a recipe for Beef Rice Pilaf. This flavorful dish originates in Central Asia, but variations of it are enjoyed across the globe.
For us Nigerians, it might have some familiar ingredients that remind you of our beloved jollof rice or even fried rice! Though both dishes share similarities with rice cooked in a flavorful broth, there's a twist. Beef Rice Pilaf will tantalise your taste buds.
What makes Beef Rice Pilaf different?
- The spice mix: Unlike Jollof's signature tomato base, Beef Rice Pilaf relies on a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and paprika. This creates a subtly different flavour profile, adding depth and complexity to the dish.
- The meat: While Jollof rice can be made with various types of meat, Beef Rice Pilaf, as the name suggests, traditionally features beef. The meat is often browned before being cooked with the rice, infusing the dish with a rich, savoury flavour.
- The cooking method: Jollof rice is typically cooked in a combination of simmering and parboiling (boiling then draining). Beef Rice Pilaf often uses a layering technique where the ingredients are layered in a pot and cooked together. This allows the flavours to meld beautifully.
Ready to try beef rice pilaf? Let's cook!
Ingredients (serves 4-5)
- 1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ pounds beef stew meat (or your preferred cut), cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 cups long-grain white rice, rinsed
- 3 ½ cups hot beef broth
- 1 whole head of garlic (optional)
How to prepare
- Heat up the pot: In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat.
- Sauté the aromatics: Add the chopped onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another minute, releasing the fragrant aroma.
- Brown the beef: Add the cubed beef to the pot and increase the heat to medium-high. Brown the beef on all sides, stirring occasionally. This step adds depth of flavour to the dish.
- Spice it up: Once the beef is browned, sprinkle in the cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir to coat the beef with the spices.
- Add the rice!: Add the rinsed rice to the pot and stir to combine with the seasoned meat and vegetables.
- Add the broth: Pour in the hot beef broth. The broth should just cover the rice. Optional: If you're using a whole head of garlic, simply place it unpeeled in the centre of the pot, nestled amongst the rice.
- Bring to a boil & simmer: Increase the heat to bring the broth to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover the pot tightly, and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through and the liquid has been absorbed.
- Serve: Remove the pot from the heat and let it stand covered for another 5 minutes. This allows the rice to steam and fluff up perfectly. Fluff the rice gently with a fork and discard the whole head of garlic before serving.
Tips and tricks
- Feel free to adjust the amount of spices to your taste preference. Want a little more heat? Add a pinch of chilli pepper flakes.
- For a vegetarian twist, replace the beef with chickpeas or your favourite vegetables.
- Beef Rice Pilaf reheats beautifully, making it a great lunch option.
So there you have it! This delicious Beef Rice Pilaf is a great change-up from our beloved Jollof rice.
