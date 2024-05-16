ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

DIY Recipes: How to make a full English breakfast

Anna Ajayi

Breakfast, as you know, is the most important meal of the day.

An English breakfast [BBCGoodFood]
An English breakfast [BBCGoodFood]

The full English breakfast is a classic dish, popular in England and includes a variety of tasty foods and can be perfectly made from your own kitchen.

Recommended articles

Follow these simple steps to make your own English breakfast at home.

Before you start cooking, gather these ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 slices of bacon
  • 2 sausages
  • 1 tomato
  • 1/2 cup of baked beans
  • 2 slices of bread
  • Mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Some ingredients you’ll need [EatingEurope]
Some ingredients you’ll need [EatingEurope] Pulse Nigeria

1. Prepare the ingredients: First, get all your ingredients ready. Wash the tomato and mushrooms. Slice the tomato in half and the mushrooms into thin pieces. If you are using black pudding, cut it into thick slices.

2. Cook the bacon and sausages: Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Place the bacon and sausages in the pan. Cook the bacon until it is crispy, turning it occasionally.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cook the bacon and sausages [RecipeThis]
Cook the bacon and sausages [RecipeThis] Pulse Nigeria

This should take about 5-7 minutes. Cook the sausages until they are browned and cooked for about 10 minutes. Once cooked, remove the bacon and sausages from the pan and set them aside on a plate lined with paper towels to drain the excess fat.

3. Cook the mushrooms and tomato: Add a tablespoon of butter to the pan. Once the butter has melted, add the mushrooms and cook them for about 5 minutes until they are soft and slightly browned. Next, add the tomato halves to the pan, cut side down. Cook the tomato for about 3-4 minutes until it is soft and slightly charred. Remove the mushrooms and tomato from the pan and set them aside with the other cooked ingredients.

ALSO READ: 10 easy high-protein breakfasts to fuel your morning

4. Warm the baked beans: Pour the baked beans into a small saucepan and heat them over low heat.

ADVERTISEMENT
The baked beans [Recipetineats]
The baked beans [Recipetineats] Pulse Nigeria

Stir occasionally until the beans are hot and bubbly, about 5 minutes.

5. Toast the bread: While the beans are heating, toast the slices of bread in a toaster or under a broiler until they are golden brown. You can spread a little butter on the toast if you like.

6. Cook the eggs: Finally, it is time to cook the eggs. You can fry, scramble, or poach them, depending on your preference. To fry the eggs, crack them into the frying pan and cook until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny, for about 3-4 minutes.

You can fry, scramble, or poach the eggs [AdobeStock]
You can fry, scramble, or poach the eggs [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

For scrambled eggs, whisk the eggs in a bowl with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour the eggs into the pan and cook, stirring constantly, until they are soft and just set, about 3-4 minutes. For poached eggs, bring a pot of water to a gentle simmer, add a splash of vinegar, and carefully drop in the eggs. Cook for about 3-4 minutes until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

Now that all the components are cooked, it is time to assemble your full English breakfast. On a large plate, arrange the bacon, sausages, mushrooms, tomato, and toast.

You can fry, scramble, or poach the eggs [AdobeStock]
You can fry, scramble, or poach the eggs [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

Spoon the baked beans onto the plate and add the cooked eggs. Season with a little salt and pepper to taste.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Scientists say afternoon naps should only last this long or you'll wake up tired

Scientists say afternoon naps should only last this long or you'll wake up tired

5 things you should know before starting the gym

5 things you should know before starting the gym

Never do these 5 things to your pregnant wife

Never do these 5 things to your pregnant wife

DIY Recipes: How to make a full English breakfast

DIY Recipes: How to make a full English breakfast

5 dangers of using your earphones and headsets for too long

5 dangers of using your earphones and headsets for too long

7 of the world’s most venomous snakes

7 of the world’s most venomous snakes

5 things your handshake says about your health

5 things your handshake says about your health

Onga Celebrates Culture & Talent: Sponsors AMVCA cultural day & best lead actress award

Onga Celebrates Culture & Talent: Sponsors AMVCA cultural day & best lead actress award

What makes the AK-47 so popular?

What makes the AK-47 so popular?

When travelling on a plane, here are the things you're allowed to carry with you

When travelling on a plane, here are the things you're allowed to carry with you

7 depression triggers and how to manage them

7 depression triggers and how to manage them

Will there be anti-sex beds to stop horny athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Will there be anti-sex beds to stop horny athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lack of access to fresh air may result in problems with the functioning of the respiratory system [Shutterstock]

World's 100 most polluted cities are in the same continent — it's not the 1 you think

The Millennium Prize Problems [thoughtsco]

There is a $1 million reward for anyone who solves 1 out of these 7 math problems

Not everything that is easy and pleasant will be good for us in the long run [iStock]

Hookup culture is growing among young people — it won't end well

Do not make these mistakes in your new job [Skills for Change]

5 common mistakes you should avoid when starting a new job