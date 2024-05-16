DIY Recipes: How to make a full English breakfast

Follow these simple steps to make your own English breakfast at home.

Ingredients you will need

Before you start cooking, gather these ingredients:

2 eggs

2 slices of bacon

2 sausages

1 tomato

1/2 cup of baked beans

2 slices of bread

Mushrooms

1 tablespoon of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Step-by-step instructions

1. Prepare the ingredients: First, get all your ingredients ready. Wash the tomato and mushrooms. Slice the tomato in half and the mushrooms into thin pieces. If you are using black pudding, cut it into thick slices.

2. Cook the bacon and sausages: Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Place the bacon and sausages in the pan. Cook the bacon until it is crispy, turning it occasionally.

This should take about 5-7 minutes. Cook the sausages until they are browned and cooked for about 10 minutes. Once cooked, remove the bacon and sausages from the pan and set them aside on a plate lined with paper towels to drain the excess fat.

3. Cook the mushrooms and tomato: Add a tablespoon of butter to the pan. Once the butter has melted, add the mushrooms and cook them for about 5 minutes until they are soft and slightly browned. Next, add the tomato halves to the pan, cut side down. Cook the tomato for about 3-4 minutes until it is soft and slightly charred. Remove the mushrooms and tomato from the pan and set them aside with the other cooked ingredients.

4. Warm the baked beans: Pour the baked beans into a small saucepan and heat them over low heat.

Stir occasionally until the beans are hot and bubbly, about 5 minutes.

5. Toast the bread: While the beans are heating, toast the slices of bread in a toaster or under a broiler until they are golden brown. You can spread a little butter on the toast if you like.

6. Cook the eggs: Finally, it is time to cook the eggs. You can fry, scramble, or poach them, depending on your preference. To fry the eggs, crack them into the frying pan and cook until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny, for about 3-4 minutes.

For scrambled eggs, whisk the eggs in a bowl with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour the eggs into the pan and cook, stirring constantly, until they are soft and just set, about 3-4 minutes. For poached eggs, bring a pot of water to a gentle simmer, add a splash of vinegar, and carefully drop in the eggs. Cook for about 3-4 minutes until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny.

Assembling the breakfast

Now that all the components are cooked, it is time to assemble your full English breakfast. On a large plate, arrange the bacon, sausages, mushrooms, tomato, and toast.

Spoon the baked beans onto the plate and add the cooked eggs. Season with a little salt and pepper to taste.

