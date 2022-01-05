How to land an IJGB for yourself this season

Go to church, and register your name for testimony time. During the testimony, wave your hands in the air to display your fingers, please don’t mistakenly wear a fashion ring; it's quite risky.

2.Attach your international passport to your neck:

This would help them notice you as a first-hand abroad material. This will also serve as an identity card for you in the dating pool; ordinary men will avoid you, only IJGBs would be interested in dating you.

3.Learn British accent:

It’s not too late to start speaking “wanna-wanna or init” as these are the basics of British English. When they ask you a question, find a way to squeeze “Init or wanna” in the statement. You can start by rehearsing with your neighbors, and co-workers when having conversations with them.

4.Change your relationship status to “Available:

Now this is where your social media portfolio comes in. You need to change your social media relationship status on Facebook to Single, and on WhatsApp to Available. These are enough sign boards for any potential IJGB that is interested.

5.Go to expensive island parties:

Start booking hangouts on the island, and make sure you lodge in the most expensive Airbnb or hotels. This is what we call strategic positioning in marketing. IJGBs are plenty there, my prayers are with you.

6.Empty your savings to buy designers:

You cannot attract IJGBs with all those yaba clothes. First we start by emptying your savings to buy designer outfits, this will portray you as the bigger person that doesn’t borrow money. We know you want money but maybe fake it till you make it.