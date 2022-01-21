How to help your child deal with social anxiety

What is social anxiety?

Social anxiety is a feeling of fear and anxiety in social situations. This can be extremely dangerous for children, as they often don't have the tools to deal with these feelings. The child may feel like they are the only one who feels this way, and they will likely keep their feelings hidden from their parents.

How can parents help?

There are a few things that parents can do to help their children deal with social anxiety. The most important thing is to be supportive and understanding. Parents should also try to create a safe environment for their child, where they feel comfortable discussing their feelings. Here are some other tips:

1. Help the child develop social skills:

This can be done through roleplaying and other activities such as playing games. Parents can also help their children make friends by arranging playdates and outings with their neighbours, or even their cousins. The more time they spend with people they relate with well, the better they'll become at relating with strangers.

2. Encourage the child to participate in social activities:

This can be difficult at first, but it is important for the child to practice in a safe environment. These social activities include going to the park, playing sports, or even just going to the store. The goal here is to help them expand their comfort zone to include places where social interactions would be inevitable.

3. Don't force the child to do anything that they don't want to do:

There's a saying that goes "you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it drink". This is especially true for children who are battling social anxiety. Parents should never force their children to do anything that they don't want to do, as this will only aggravate the problem.

4. Avoid criticizing their condition:

Parents should never criticize their child for having social anxiety. This will only make them feel worse about themselves and could potentially aggravate the condition. Instead, keep things positive and praise them for any efforts they make towards dealing with their anxiety.