5 causes of dark circles under eyes and how to get rid of them

Anna Ajayi

Some lifestyle changes can improve the appearance of dark circles.

How do you get rid of dark circles under eyes? [Quora]
Dark circles under the eyes are a common issue that many people face. These discolourations often contribute to a tired and aged appearance.

While they are usually harmless, they can be bothersome. To effectively address them, it is essential to understand their potential causes.

Here are some common causes of dark circles:

Insufficient sleep can cause dark uder eye [Science]
Lack of sleep is a primary factor in the development of dark circles. When deprived of adequate rest, the body experiences increased blood flow, and the thin skin under the eyes can reveal this, creating a shadow-like effect.

Allergic reactions can lead to inflammation and congestion, including in the delicate skin around the eyes. This can contribute to the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Proper hydration is crucial for overall skin health. Insufficient water intake can cause the skin to become dry and thin, making blood vessels more visible and accentuating dark circles.

As we age, the skin naturally thins, and the production of collagen and elastin decreases. This can lead to a loss of volume in the under-eye area, making blood vessels and shadows more apparent.

In some cases, dark circles may be inherited. Genetic predisposition to thin skin or increased pigmentation in the under-eye area can contribute to their development.

While it may not be possible to completely eliminate dark circles, several strategies can help minimise their appearance:

1. Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Create a relaxing bedtime routine to improve sleep quality.

2. Stay hydrated: Consume plenty of water throughout the day to maintain skin hydration. Incorporate water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Stay hydrated [iStock]
3. Manage allergies: If allergies are a contributing factor, consult with an allergist to develop a treatment plan. Over-the-counter antihistamines or prescription medication may help alleviate symptoms.

4. Protect your skin: Shield your eyes from harmful UV rays by wearing sunglasses and applying sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection.

Wear sunglasses to shied your eyes [123RF]
5. Cold compresses: Applying a cold compress to the under-eye area can help reduce puffiness and temporarily constrict blood vessels, minimising the appearance of dark circles.

6. Eye creams: Consider using eye creams containing ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid, or retinol.

Consider using eye creams [Byrdie]
These products may help improve skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

7. Healthy lifestyle: Maintain a balanced diet, engage in regular exercise, and manage stress levels. These factors contribute to overall skin health and well-being.

Note that while home remedies and lifestyle changes can improve the appearance of dark circles, persistent or severe cases may require medical attention. Consult with a dermatologist or a medical professional for further evaluation and treatment options.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

