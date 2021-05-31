RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to get rid of body odors and smell fresh all day long

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Body odors are terrible, they push people away from us and diminish our confidence.

Fragrances help you have a pleasant scent
Fragrances help you have a pleasant scent Pulse Nigeria

Knowing the right fragrance to buy saves you the embarrassment of a bad body odor.

Recommended articles

There are very few things in life worse than sitting next to a person with a terrible body odor. You are directed by an Usher in the church to another seat while walking towards the back aisle.

Unfortunately for you, the person beside you has a cancerous body odor. You did not ask to sit there and you are stuck there till service ends.

Or the only seat available is beside someone who smells like sewage in a bus or a keke (commercial tricycle)

When your fragrance is fresh and pleasant you are doing the world a favor!

There are many things to do to get rid of body odors and smell fresh. The usual is having your bath properly and regularly, using deodorant and wearing clean clothes.

Buying fragrance that lasts longer is one of the hacks to smelling nice.

Eau de parfum {chanel}
Eau de parfum {chanel} Pulse Nigeria

Perfume has a 20% oil concentration which lasts for up to 8 hours. There are people with sensitive skin, the wrong fragrance can trigger allergic reactions. Using perfume solves this problem. The only downside to this is that it is more expensive. The more perfume oil your fragrance has, the longer it lasts.

Eau de Toilette is a daytime fragrance with an oil concentration of about 5% to 15 % oil. It lasts between 4 to 7 hours.

Eau de Toilette {dior}
Eau de Toilette {dior} Pulse Nigeria

Eau de Cologne consists of more alcohol than oil. It has about 2-4% oil. Typically persists for about 2 – 3 hours. It should be carried around and used intermittently throughout the day.

This literally means fresh water. Eau de Fraiche has 1-2% of perfume oil, body mists fall under this category.

It is incredibly light and does not have a strong smell.

Buying a longer-lasting fragrance gives you a whole world of good, and keeps you smelling fresh all day long.

The next time you are in a store to pick up a new fragrance, look out for the kind of fragrance it is.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover