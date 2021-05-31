How to get rid of body odors and smell fresh all day long

There are very few things in life worse than sitting next to a person with a terrible body odor. You are directed by an Usher in the church to another seat while walking towards the back aisle.

Unfortunately for you, the person beside you has a cancerous body odor. You did not ask to sit there and you are stuck there till service ends.

Or the only seat available is beside someone who smells like sewage in a bus or a keke (commercial tricycle)

When your fragrance is fresh and pleasant you are doing the world a favor!

There are many things to do to get rid of body odors and smell fresh. The usual is having your bath properly and regularly, using deodorant and wearing clean clothes.

Buying fragrance that lasts longer is one of the hacks to smelling nice.

Eau de parfum (Perfume)

Pulse Nigeria

Perfume has a 20% oil concentration which lasts for up to 8 hours. There are people with sensitive skin, the wrong fragrance can trigger allergic reactions. Using perfume solves this problem. The only downside to this is that it is more expensive. The more perfume oil your fragrance has, the longer it lasts.

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Toilette is a daytime fragrance with an oil concentration of about 5% to 15 % oil. It lasts between 4 to 7 hours.

Pulse Nigeria

Eau de Cologne

Eau de Cologne consists of more alcohol than oil. It has about 2-4% oil. Typically persists for about 2 – 3 hours. It should be carried around and used intermittently throughout the day.

Eau de Fraiche

This literally means fresh water. Eau de Fraiche has 1-2% of perfume oil, body mists fall under this category.

It is incredibly light and does not have a strong smell.

Buying a longer-lasting fragrance gives you a whole world of good, and keeps you smelling fresh all day long.