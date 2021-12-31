How to follow through on your New Year’s resolution

The fact that you can recognise there is something wrong and you need to fix it is a blessing.

Do you know that some people walk around belligerently saying, "This is how I am" or blaming their star signs?

"Oh, I am like this because I am Scorpio or Gemini."

So, well done if you can at least recognise your faults.

But resolutions are more than about faults. They are goals, dreams, aspirations and plans too.

So how do you make sure you follow through?

Change how you think about what you want to change

It is often said that if you change your thoughts, you can change your life and that is a fact.

Let’s say you resolve to procrastinate less or to call your friends often. Then investigate these desires.

Why do you need to procrastinate less? Do you still get the job done regardless or has it cost you many opportunities? Focusing on the opportunities you miss will make you follow through.

Have you lost friends because you do not check upon them? Then, you should focus on that and not the habit itself.

Do you want to quit smoking? Focus on the health repercussions.

It is okay to have off days

Maybe you resolved to drink less alcohol or to stick to a budget and then one day you drank too much or spent recklessly. Forgive yourself and go again.

Do not let self-loathing make you revert to old patterns. Always remember you can start over again.

Be accountable or be part of a group

Tell people you respect your resolutions so that they can check on your progress and call you to order.

Are you trying to lose weight and watch your diet? How about a group of your friends go through this exercise and diet journey with you and check on each other in the most honest and non-judgemental way.

Take action

The most important part of any plan is its execution. Take the first step to achieve that goal.

Follow through

Congratulations! You started, now you must follow through and develop consistency, and the only way is through self-discipline.

Yes, that word.