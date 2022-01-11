How to deal with university stress

University education constantly tests your limits, so if you don't have immunity against stress, you can have regular mental breakdowns. Below are some practical tips that can help you deal with stress in university.

1. Plan everything

Some might say planning is the primary cause of stress, but it has been tested and proven that people who plan efficiently are less likely to be stressed. When you take a few minutes to plan how you want to spend your day, you'll feel ready for the obstacles in your way rather than just going with the flow.

If you plan, you'll never forget about deadlines or tests; you'll have a reading schedule and be able to hang out with friends. Planning prevents stress because you'll be in control of your life.

2. Set priorities

In university, you feel like you can conquer the world. You join many clubs, make unnecessary friends, and set unrealistic goals. When you push yourself beyond your limits, stress starts to set in.

What are your priorities? Maintaining good grades and a moderate social life. Anything more isn't necessary, and you should only take on extracurriculars if you can handle them. Don't hesitate to drop activities if they're becoming inconvenient.

3. Get help

Learn to ask for help when required; you can't do everything yourself. For example, if you have a critical research paper that you don't have time for, maybe a friend can help, and you'll owe them a favor, or you can hire a writer online to help. You're not lazy, and you don't lack the skills; you just don't have the time. Besides, you may achieve better results when you seek external help.

4. Always find space for social time