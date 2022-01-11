RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to deal with university stress

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

University students tend to have psychological problems and anxiety.

How to deal with university stress
How to deal with university stress

This is no surprise because of the daily stress they're subjected to. There's no way to eliminate stress completely, but it is essential to know how to manage or reduce it.

Recommended articles

University education constantly tests your limits, so if you don't have immunity against stress, you can have regular mental breakdowns. Below are some practical tips that can help you deal with stress in university.

1. Plan everything

Some might say planning is the primary cause of stress, but it has been tested and proven that people who plan efficiently are less likely to be stressed. When you take a few minutes to plan how you want to spend your day, you'll feel ready for the obstacles in your way rather than just going with the flow.

If you plan, you'll never forget about deadlines or tests; you'll have a reading schedule and be able to hang out with friends. Planning prevents stress because you'll be in control of your life.

2. Set priorities

In university, you feel like you can conquer the world. You join many clubs, make unnecessary friends, and set unrealistic goals. When you push yourself beyond your limits, stress starts to set in.

What are your priorities? Maintaining good grades and a moderate social life. Anything more isn't necessary, and you should only take on extracurriculars if you can handle them. Don't hesitate to drop activities if they're becoming inconvenient.

3. Get help

Learn to ask for help when required; you can't do everything yourself. For example, if you have a critical research paper that you don't have time for, maybe a friend can help, and you'll owe them a favor, or you can hire a writer online to help. You're not lazy, and you don't lack the skills; you just don't have the time. Besides, you may achieve better results when you seek external help.

4. Always find space for social time

No matter how serious you are, always find the time to engage in social activities or hang out with friends. If you don't let loose sometimes, you'll accumulate stress, and it's detrimental to your health. Just remember to avoid illegal substances and alcohol because they do far more harm than good.

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to deal with university stress

How to deal with university stress

Techniques that can help you read more in less time

Techniques that can help you read more in less time

But what exactly is wrong with Mummy GO's preaching?

But what exactly is wrong with Mummy GO's preaching?

Boli: 8 health benefits of this delicious snack

Boli: 8 health benefits of this delicious snack

5 natural ways to improve your sex drive

5 natural ways to improve your sex drive

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

5 reasons you hate how you look

5 reasons you hate how you look

When is the best time to wash your pillowcase?

When is the best time to wash your pillowcase?

7 best protective hairstyles you can rock

7 best protective hairstyles you can rock