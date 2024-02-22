ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

Anna Ajayi

These thoughts don't have to lead to action. Your life matters, and there is hope for a brighter future.

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]
How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]

Suicidal thoughts can be terrifying, but they are a signal that you need support, not a verdict on your life.

Recommended articles

With the right help and strategies, you can overcome these thoughts and find hope again. Remember, it's okay to ask for help, and it's possible to feel better. There are steps you can take to cope and find a path forward through the darkness.

Here's how to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come:

ADVERTISEMENT

First and foremost, acknowledge what you're feeling without judgment. Suicidal thoughts can arise from feelings of hopelessness, unbearable pain, or a belief that there's no other way out. Recognising these thoughts for what they are—a sign that you need support—is a first step.

If you're in immediate danger of harming yourself, seek help right away. This can mean calling a suicide prevention hotline, contacting a trusted friend or family member, or going to the nearest emergency room.

You don't have to go through this alone. Reach out to someone you trust—a friend, a family member, a teacher, or a coworker. If you're not ready to talk to someone you know, consider speaking with a therapist or counsellor who can offer professional support and guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

A safety plan is a personalised plan to support you when you're feeling suicidal. It can include recognising personal triggers, listing coping strategies, and identifying people and resources that can help. Work on this plan when you're feeling calm so you can refer to it when needed.

Taking care of your physical and emotional needs can help reduce the intensity of suicidal thoughts. This means getting enough sleep, eating nutritious foods, staying active, and engaging in activities that bring you joy or relaxation. Even small acts of self-care can make a difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Substances can intensify feelings of depression and hopelessness and make it harder to manage suicidal thoughts. If you're struggling, try to avoid alcohol and drugs, as they can lead to impulsive behaviours and make things feel even more overwhelming.

In the long term, the most effective way to deal with suicidal thoughts is to seek professional help. A mental health professional can work with you to understand the root causes of your feelings and develop coping strategies. This might include therapy, medication, or a combination of both.

If you're worried you might act on your thoughts, take steps to make your environment safer. This could mean removing or securing items you could use to harm yourself and asking someone you trust to keep them for you temporarily.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

How to subtly demand attention from men with your beauty

How to subtly demand attention from men with your beauty

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

10 signs you're mistaking infatuation for love

10 signs you're mistaking infatuation for love

7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

7 frequently asked questions about the vagina answered

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The weather is hot in Nigeria these days [Medicalnewstoday]

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

6 steps to prevent unplanned pregnancy after Valentine's day sex

6 steps to prevent unplanned pregnancy after Valentine's day sex

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Phyna vs Kylie Jenner: Who rocked this outfit better?

Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere