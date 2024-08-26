ADVERTISEMENT
How to cope with a snoring partner

Anna Ajayi

If you’re tired of being kept awake by your partner's loud snores, you're not alone.

How to cope with a snoring partner [slate.com]

Snoring can be a real nuisance, especially when it’s coming from someone you share a bed with.

Many people have dealt with this issue, and there are steps you can take to improve the situation.

Snoring occurs when the soft tissues at the back of the throat relax and vibrate as air passes through. It's more common in men and can be worsened by obesity, alcohol consumption, and certain medications.

Snoring can be annoying, but it's not always a harmless condition. In some cases, it can be a symptom of a more serious underlying health issue, such as sleep apnea. If you're concerned about your partner's snoring, it's a good idea to consult with a doctor.

RELATED: You should try these foods to reduce snoring

How do you cope with a snoring partner [iStock]
How do you cope with a snoring partner [iStock]

Here are some strategies you can try to manage the situation:

  1. Create a sleep-friendly environment by ensuring that your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool. A comfortable mattress and pillows can also make a big difference.
  2. Encourage your partner to maintain a healthy weight, avoid alcohol and sedatives before bed, and quit smoking. These lifestyle changes can significantly reduce snoring.
  3. If your partner snores on their back, encourage them to sleep on their side. This can help keep the airway open.
  4. Nasal strips can help widen the nasal passages, making it easier to breathe and reducing snoring.
  5. If your partner's snoring is particularly loud, earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones can help block out the noise.
  6. Talk to your partner about how their snoring is affecting you. Be understanding and supportive, and work together to find solutions.
  7. If all else fails, consider sleeping in separate rooms. This might seem like a drastic measure, but it can be a necessary solution for some couples.

Dealing with a snoring partner can be challenging, but you can improve the situation and create a more peaceful and restful sleep environment for both of you.

ALSO READ: How to stop snoring permanently

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.



