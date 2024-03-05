How to control your anger when you start to feel that adrenaline rush

However, when anger leads to an adrenaline rush, making your heart pound and your thoughts race, it can be challenging to keep it under control.

Here's a step-by-step guide to managing your anger effectively, ensuring it doesn't lead you to say or do something you'll regret.

1. Recognise the signs

The first step in controlling your anger is to recognize the early signs of an adrenaline rush. This might include a fast heartbeat, rapid breathing, feeling hot or flushed, or tensing muscles. By noticing these signs early, you can take steps to calm down before your anger escalates.

2. Pause and breathe

Once you recognize you're starting to feel angry, pause whatever you're doing. Take a few deep breaths to help slow down your heart rate and relax your body. Deep breathing is a powerful tool that can help reduce the intensity of your anger and the accompanying adrenaline rush.

3. Step away

If possible, remove yourself from the situation that's making you angry, even if it's just for a few minutes. Taking a break can give you time to cool down and gather your thoughts, preventing a hasty reaction you might later regret.

4. Use a physical outlet

Sometimes, physical activity can help dissipate the energy of an adrenaline rush. If you feel your anger escalating, try going for a brisk walk or run, doing some jumping jacks, or squeezing a stress ball. Physical activity can help release tension and reduce anger.

5. Think before you speak

In the heat of the moment, it's easy to say something you'll regret later. Take a moment to think about what you want to say before you say it. Consider whether your words will be helpful or hurtful, and try to express your feelings calmly and clearly.

6. Find solutions

Instead of dwelling on what made you angry, look for solutions to the problem. Focusing on finding a resolution can help shift your mindset from anger to problem-solving, reducing the emotional charge and helping you approach the situation more rationally.

8. Know when to seek help

If you find it difficult to control your anger on your own, or if it's causing problems in your relationships, work, or other areas of your life, it might be time to seek help. Talking to a therapist or counsellor can provide you with strategies to manage your anger more effectively and address any underlying issues.