Most women on natural hair have faced the challenge of a tangled and stiff hair at some point.

The issue of tangled hair is a major concern for most ladies on natural while it has discouraged some other people from going natural. Black Afro hair is known for it's stubborn nature and it hasn't changed it's nature.

Combing natural hair can be a little hard [YouTube/ Discovering Natural] Youtube/ Discovering Natural

When you have to comb the hair, you'll notice it ends up breaking. How do you avoid this even when you still have to comb your hair?

Well, we got you sorted. Below is a video that takes you through process of combing your natural hair without breakage.