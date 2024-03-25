Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, offers its customers a variety of simple and convenient methods to check their account balances.

Whether at home, on the move, or abroad, GTB ensures that you're never more than a few clicks or dials away from your financial information.

Step-by-step guide to checking your balance:

1. How to check your GTB account balance using USSD

USSD banking offers a simple and readily available option for checking your GTB account balance without needing an internet connection. This method is particularly helpful for those who don't have smartphones or prefer a more basic approach.

Dial the Code : Simply dial 737 on your phone's keypad. This is the dedicated USSD code for GTB services in Nigeria.

: Simply dial 737 on your phone's keypad. This is the dedicated USSD code for GTB services in Nigeria. Follow the Prompts : You'll receive a menu on your phone screen with various options. Locate and select "Account Balance" or a similar option using the corresponding number displayed.

: You'll receive a menu on your phone screen with various options. Locate and select "Account Balance" or a similar option using the corresponding number displayed. Enter Your Account Details : Depending on the system, you might be prompted to enter your account number or a linked mobile phone number for verification purposes.

: Depending on the system, you might be prompted to enter your account number or a linked mobile phone number for verification purposes. Instant Balance Display: Once the verification is complete, your current GTB account balance will be displayed on your phone screen.

2. How to check your GTB account balance using Mobile Banking

For many, smartphones have become an extension of ourselves. Thankfully, GTB leverages this ubiquitous technology by offering a user-friendly Mobile Banking application that allows you to check your balance on the go, anytime and anywhere. Here's how to get started:

Download and Installation : If you haven't already, download the GTB Mobile App from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Ensure you're downloading the official app from Guaranty Trust Bank to avoid security risks.

: If you haven't already, download the GTB Mobile App from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Ensure you're downloading the official app from Guaranty Trust Bank to avoid security risks. Secure Login : Launch the app and log in using your secure credentials, typically your username and password.

: Launch the app and log in using your secure credentials, typically your username and password. Navigating the App : Once logged in, you'll be presented with a user-friendly interface. Locate the "Accounts" section or a similar tab showcasing your various GTB accounts. The layout might vary slightly depending on your device and the specific app version, but the core functionalities remain consistent.

: Once logged in, you'll be presented with a user-friendly interface. Locate the "Accounts" section or a similar tab showcasing your various GTB accounts. The layout might vary slightly depending on your device and the specific app version, but the core functionalities remain consistent. Instantaneous Balance View: Most GTB Mobile Banking apps prominently display your account balances on the main screen or within the "Accounts" section. Simply tap on the desired account to view its specific balance and potentially access recent transaction history.

3. How to check your GTB account balance through Internet Banking

GTB offers a robust online banking platform known as GTB Internet Banking. This platform allows you to check your balance, perform transactions, access account statements, and manage various financial activities from the comfort of your computer.

Access the Website : Visit the GTB website and navigate to the "Internet Banking" section.

: Visit the GTB website and navigate to the "Internet Banking" section. Secure Login : Enter your valid username and password to access your online banking account.

: Enter your valid username and password to access your online banking account. Intuitive Interface : Once logged in, you'll be greeted by a user-friendly interface displaying your account information. Locate the "Accounts" section or a similar tab showcasing your various GTB accounts. The layout might vary slightly depending on your device and browser, but the core functionalities remain consistent.

: Once logged in, you'll be greeted by a user-friendly interface displaying your account information. Locate the "Accounts" section or a similar tab showcasing your various GTB accounts. The layout might vary slightly depending on your device and browser, but the core functionalities remain consistent. Real-Time Balance View: Most GTB Internet Banking dashboards prominently display your account balances for a quick overview.

Alternatively, you might need to click on a specific account to view its balance potentially access recent transaction history and account statements, and initiate transfers.

4. How to check your GTB account balance using ATM

GTB boasts a wide network of ATMs across Nigeria, providing customers with 24/7 access to their account information and the ability to perform basic transactions. Here's how to use a GTB ATM to check your balance:

Locate an ATM : You can find a GTB ATM near you by visiting the bank's website or using the mobile banking app's ATM locator function.

: You can find a GTB ATM near you by visiting the bank's website or using the mobile banking app's ATM locator function. Insert Your Card : Carefully insert your GTB debit or credit card into the ATM slot with the chip or magnetic strip facing the direction indicated on the machine.

: Carefully insert your GTB debit or credit card into the ATM slot with the chip or magnetic strip facing the direction indicated on the machine. Enter Your PIN : Once prompted, enter your secure 4-digit PIN on the keypad. Remember to shield your PIN from any onlookers to ensure security.

: Once prompted, enter your secure 4-digit PIN on the keypad. Remember to shield your PIN from any onlookers to ensure security. Select "Balance Inquiry" : Navigate the ATM menu using the on-screen prompts or buttons. Typically, there will be an option labelled "Balance Inquiry" or something similar. Select this option to proceed.

: Navigate the ATM menu using the on-screen prompts or buttons. Typically, there will be an option labelled "Balance Inquiry" or something similar. Select this option to proceed. Review Your Balance : The ATM screen will display your current account balance for the card you inserted. You might have the option to view balances for other linked accounts as well.

: The ATM screen will display your current account balance for the card you inserted. You might have the option to view balances for other linked accounts as well. Complete or Cancel: Depending on the ATM and your preference, you might be offered the option to print a mini-statement reflecting your recent transactions. Choose to print or decline as needed. Finally, retrieve your card and receipt (if printed) before exiting the ATM menu.

Knowing how to check your GTB account balance empowers you to take control of your finances. By regularly checking your balance, you can avoid overdrafts, track your spending habits, manage your budget effectively, and make informed financial decisions.