RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to calmly accept criticism

Authors:

Funmilayo-odede

Criticism is something we usually never want to hear, but sometimes, it might just be our most excellent motivator.

How to calmly accept criticism
How to calmly accept criticism

It's not easy to accept that someone doesn't like our work, but it can be done in a way that won't damage our ego or self-esteem.

Recommended articles

There are some simple things we can do to make the process a little bit easier:

Don't take it to heart

First, try not to take criticism personally. It might feel like they're attacking you as a person, but remember that they're commenting on your work, not you as a person. See it as an opportunity to grow and learn.

Accept the criticism gracefully

When you hear criticism, don't argue or lash out at them for saying something that you think is wrong. Instead, just politely accept their feedback and thank them for taking the time to share it with you in a calm manner. It might take some practice, but learning how to deal with criticism in this way will make future critiques much easier on your ego/self-esteem.

Receive their feedback with an open mind

The last thing we want to do when accepting someone's honest opinion about our work is close ourselves off from it entirely without thinking critically about what they're trying to say. Instead of just dismissing anything negative right away, try listening carefully and asking questions if necessary.

Don't get defensive

This will only lead to an argument, and no one wins in those situations. Take a breath and listen to what the other person says before responding. Even if you disagree, it's important not to immediately resort to anger when you're criticized. After all, this person is just trying to help in their own way, so don't be disrespectful.

Keep the bigger picture in mind

Sometimes we forget about our true intentions and why we do what we do. Remembering that can really put things into perspective for us during times like these where criticism may feel hard to swallow at first glance.

Keeping your eyes on that bigger picture will help remind you of how far you've come with your work. It'll make future critiques much easier on you. Always remember not to ignore the criticism, there’s always a lesson you can learn.

Authors:

Funmilayo-odede Funmilayo-odede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to calmly accept criticism

How to calmly accept criticism

Meeting Chukwuemeka Ep3

Meeting Chukwuemeka Ep3

Smart ways to reduce procrastination

Smart ways to reduce procrastination

These are 5 things strong men do for women they love

These are 5 things strong men do for women they love

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

5 ways to avoid buying cheap-looking clothes

5 ways to avoid buying cheap-looking clothes

5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

10 childhood traumatic experiences that affect adults

10 childhood traumatic experiences that affect adults