How to calmly accept criticism

There are some simple things we can do to make the process a little bit easier:

Don't take it to heart

First, try not to take criticism personally. It might feel like they're attacking you as a person, but remember that they're commenting on your work, not you as a person. See it as an opportunity to grow and learn.

Accept the criticism gracefully

When you hear criticism, don't argue or lash out at them for saying something that you think is wrong. Instead, just politely accept their feedback and thank them for taking the time to share it with you in a calm manner. It might take some practice, but learning how to deal with criticism in this way will make future critiques much easier on your ego/self-esteem.

Receive their feedback with an open mind

The last thing we want to do when accepting someone's honest opinion about our work is close ourselves off from it entirely without thinking critically about what they're trying to say. Instead of just dismissing anything negative right away, try listening carefully and asking questions if necessary.

Don't get defensive

This will only lead to an argument, and no one wins in those situations. Take a breath and listen to what the other person says before responding. Even if you disagree, it's important not to immediately resort to anger when you're criticized. After all, this person is just trying to help in their own way, so don't be disrespectful.

Keep the bigger picture in mind

Sometimes we forget about our true intentions and why we do what we do. Remembering that can really put things into perspective for us during times like these where criticism may feel hard to swallow at first glance.