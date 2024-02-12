How to borrow money and make the owner forget/forgive you

Whether it's for that emergency pizza party or to cover unexpected bills, borrowing money can sometimes leave you feeling like you're starring in your version of "Mission Impossible."

But fear not, because I'm here to share some tips on how to borrow money and make the owner forget (or at least forgive) your debt.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Timing is Everything

First things first, choose your timing wisely. You don't want to ask for money when your friend is stressed out or going through a rough patch themselves.

Catch them on a good day, preferably when they're feeling generous or just received their paycheck.

And hey, if you can't find the right moment, maybe it's a sign that you should hold off on asking altogether.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Be Polite and Humble

First things first, when you're asking someone for a loan, it's essential to be polite and humble about it. No one likes a demanding borrower, right?

Approach the lender with a smile, a friendly tone, and a genuine appreciation for their help. A little charm can go a long way in making the borrowing experience smoother.

Be Honest (But Not Too Honest)

When you approach your friend or family member for a loan, be upfront about why you need the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's for rent, groceries, or to splurge on that new pair of sneakers, honesty goes a long way.

However, you don't need to spill all the juicy details – keep it brief and to the point. After all, nobody wants to hear a long-winded sob story.

Pulse Live Kenya

Set a Repayment Plan

Once you've secured the loan, make sure to discuss a repayment plan with the lender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's paying back in installments or all at once, having a clear timeline shows that you're serious about honoring your debt. And remember, stick to your word – nobody likes a flaky borrower.

Keep in Touch (But Not Too Much)

After borrowing money, it's essential to maintain open communication with the lender.

Check-in periodically to update them on your progress and reassure them that you haven't vanished into thin air.

However, avoid bombarding them with constant reminders about the debt – nobody wants to feel like they're being hounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Show Your Appreciation

Lastly, don't forget to show your gratitude. Whether it's a heartfelt thank-you card, a small gift, or treating them to lunch once you're back on your feet, a little appreciation goes a long way in making the lender feel valued and appreciated.