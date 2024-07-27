ADVERTISEMENT
How to balance work, school and family life like Stonebwoy

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Stonebwoy, the acclaimed Artiste of the Year, celebrated songwriter, and singer, has recently graduated from GIMPA with a degree.

Balance it all-Graphic online
Balance it all-Graphic online

His impressive achievement has left many of us wondering how he managed to balance his family life, thriving career, and academic pursuits so effortlessly.

It may seem impossible, but with the right strategies, you too can successfully navigate these demanding roles. Here are some tips to help you combine work, family, and school like a pro.

  • Set clear goals: Identify your short-term and long-term goals for each area of your life. This will help you stay focused and motivated.
  • Create a schedule: Allocate specific time slots for work, family, and study. Use a planner or digital calendar to keep track of your commitments and deadlines.
  • Be flexible: Life is unpredictable. Be prepared to adjust your schedule as needed while maintaining a balance.
Prioritise and plan
Prioritise and plan Stonebwoy graduation Pulse Ghana
  • Avoid procrastination: Tackle tasks as soon as possible to avoid last-minute stress. Break down larger tasks into smaller, manageable chunks.
  • Utilise spare moments: Use any spare time, such as commuting or waiting periods, to review notes, read, or handle small tasks.
  • Set boundaries: Clearly define when you are available for work, family, or study, and communicate these boundaries to those around you.
  • Seek help: Don’t hesitate to ask for support from family, friends, or colleagues. Sharing responsibilities can lighten your load significantly.
  • Network with peers: Engage with classmates or colleagues who are in similar situations. They can offer valuable advice, study tips, and moral support.
  • Professional assistance: Consider hiring help for household chores or childcare if it fits within your budget.
  • Prioritise health: Maintain a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep. Your physical well-being is crucial for maintaining high performance in all areas.
  • Mental breaks: Take regular breaks to relax and recharge. Practice mindfulness or meditation to manage stress.
  • Enjoy quality time: Ensure you spend meaningful time with your family and loved ones. Quality moments can boost your morale and keep you motivated.
Graduation shoot
Graduation shoot Graduation Pulse Ghana
  • Keep everything in order: Maintain an organised workspace and have all your materials easily accessible. This can save time and reduce stress.
  • Digital tools: Use apps and software to keep track of assignments, work projects, and family activities. Tools like Trello, Google Calendar, or Evernote can be very helpful.
  • Visualise success: Keep reminding yourself of the reasons behind your hard work and the rewards that await. Visualising your success can keep you driven.
  • Celebrate milestones: Acknowledge and celebrate your achievements, no matter how small. This can provide a sense of accomplishment and motivate you to keep going.
  • Stay positive: Maintain a positive attitude and believe in your ability to manage all your responsibilities effectively.
Stonebwoy graduation-Ghana music
Stonebwoy graduation-Ghana music Stonebwoy graduation-Ghana music Pulse Ghana

By implementing these strategies, you can effectively balance work, family, and school, just like Stonebwoy. With determination and the right approach, you too can achieve your goals and excel in all areas of your life.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

