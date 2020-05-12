The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday, May 8, 2020 released the Consumption Expenditure Pattern in Nigeria in 2019 which shows that Nigerians spent N23 Trillion on food alone.

This data provided by the NBS portray household consumption expenditure types by food and non-food items at the national, zonal level, and state level, and also the urban/rural split.

According to the NBS, Nigerian households spent N23 trillion on food in 2019 with food consumed outside of home accounting for 20% and totalling N4.6 trillion.

Consumption Expenditure Pattern in Nigeria in 2019 released by the The National Bureau of Statistics (The National Bureau of Statistics) The National Bureau of Statistics

Food consumed outside the home includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Some of the most staple food groups in Nigeria are next on the list-starchy roots, tubers/plantain, and rice.

Nigerian households in 2019 spent N2.6 trillion on cassava, yam, Garri, cocoyam, plantains, sweet potatoes, potatoes and other roots and tuber while rice took N2 trillion.

Rice is one of the staple foods in Nigerian households AFP

N2 trillion also went to vegetables, N1.3 trillion on fish and seafood, N1.2 trillion on grains and flour, N1.1 trillion on pulses, nuts and seeds, N1.1 trillion on meats and N1 trillion on fruits.

The households spent N990 billion on oil and fats, N963 billion on baked and processed products and N880 billion on poultry and poultry products.

N708 billion was spent on other miscellaneous foods, N673 billion on maize, N551 billion on non-alcoholic drinks, N481 billion on milk and milk products, N297 billion on coffee, tea, cocoa and beverages, N206 billion on sugar, sweets and confectionery and N150 billion on alcoholic drinks.

Breaking it into the six geopolitical zones, the South-West region, led by Lagos State, spent the most on food at N6.2 trillion, which is 27% of the total. Lagos accounted for 39% of total food expenditure in the region.

This followed by the South-South (N4.6 trillion) and North West (N4.3 trillion). The North East spent the least.

In this survey, 122 food items were classified into 15 major groups based on the Nigerian food basket.

This consumption pattern of Nigeria depicts the aggregate demand for goods and services in the country and the level of welfare and poverty it is experiencing.

The NBS conducted this collection of data between September 2018 and October 2019, with a sample size of 22,110 households in each state of the federation.

Nigerians spent more on transport in non-food expenditure data released by the NBS

In non-food expenditure, Nigerian households spent more on transport in 2019 [Twitter/@HeidiGiokos]

In the expenditure on non-food items, 132 non-food items were classified into 10 major groups including transport, health, education, services including telecoms, rent, fuel/light, clothing and footwear, household goods, entertainment and water.

It was revealed that Nigerian households spent more on transport, N2.6 trillion which is 14.9% on the total of the N17. 4 trillion in 2019.

It was followed by health N2.5 trillion (14.1%), education, N2.4 trillion (13.9%), services including telecoms which took N2.2 trillion (12.6%) while N2.1 trillion (12.2%) was spent on rent.

Nigerian households spent N2 trillion to provide fuel and light for themselves, clothing and footwear took N18 trillion, household goods took N1.1 trillion, N428 billion on entertainment and N198b on water.

A look into the six geo-political zones, the households in the North-Central spent most of their non-food expenditure on health and education.

The top two expenditures by households in the North-East are health and clothing/footwear. Health and rent in the North-West, health and education in the South-East, transport and education in the South-South and South-West.