RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

Anna Ajayi

The Navy protects the country's maritime borders and ensures the security of its waterways.

The Nigerian Navy is a key part of the country's armed forces [TheTideNewspaper]
The Nigerian Navy is a key part of the country's armed forces [TheTideNewspaper]

The Nigerian Navy is a key part of the country's armed forces, tasked with defending Nigeria's territorial waters.

Recommended articles

If you're thinking about joining the Navy or are just interested in how it operates, it's important to know about the different ranks and the salary structure. This information helps you understand the career progression and financial benefits of being in the Navy.

The Nigerian Navy has two main types of officers: commissioned officers and non-commissioned officers.

Commissioned officers: These are higher-ranking officers who usually have a degree and have gone through special training. Their ranks, from the lowest to the highest, are:

  1. Midshipman
  2. Sub-Lieutenant
  3. Lieutenant
  4. Lieutenant Commander
  5. Commander
  6. Captain
  7. Commodore
  8. Rear Admiral
  9. Vice Admiral
  10. Admiral

Non-Commissioned Officers: These officers typically do not have a degree and enter the Navy through standard recruitment. Their ranks, in ascending order, are:

  1. Ordinary Seaman
  2. Seaman
  3. Able Seaman
  4. Leading Seaman
  5. Petty Officer
  6. Chief Petty Officer
  7. Warrant Officer
  8. Master Warrant Officer

The salary in the Nigerian Navy depends on the rank of the officer. Here is a breakdown of the monthly salaries for both commissioned and non-commissioned officers:

  • Midshipman: ₦118,835
  • Sub-Lieutenant: ₦150,625
  • Lieutenant: ₦195,685
  • Lieutenant Commander: ₦230,652
  • Commander: ₦281,673
  • Captain: ₦309,654
  • Commodore: ₦615,488
  • Rear Admiral: ₦1,003,245
  • Vice Admiral: ₦1,113,602
  • Admiral: ₦1,358,595
  • Ordinary seaman: ₦53,851
  • Seaman: ₦58,005
  • Able Seaman: ₦68,850
  • Leading Seaman: ₦72,659
  • Petty Officer: ₦90,254
  • Chief Petty Officer: ₦120,572
  • Master Warrant Officer: ₦155,655

These figures show that higher ranks earn significantly more than lower ranks, reflecting their increased responsibilities and experience​.

In addition to the basic salary, Nigerian Navy officers receive various allowances and benefits. These can include:

  • Housing Allowance: Up to ₦30,000 per month
  • Transport Allowance: Up to ₦10,000 per month
  • Operational Allowance: Up to ₦75,000
  • Clothing Allowance: ₦10,000 per year

ALSO READ: How much do police officers earn in Nigeria?

Moreover, officers are entitled to benefits such as educational opportunities, affordable loans, health and dental care, and a pension scheme for retirement savings​​.

Nigerian Navy Salary Structure, Ranks And Allowance in 2024

The Nigerian Navy: A Breakdown of Their Ranks and Salary

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

List of postal codes in Anambra State

List of postal codes in Anambra State

How to turn cassava into tapioca

How to turn cassava into tapioca

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

How to make custard cake from scratch

How to make custard cake from scratch

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Bebe Cool in distressed wear

What qualifies as distressed fashion?

What are oldest living trees in the world? [Pinterest]

7 oldest living trees in the world

Before you sleep over at her place read this[istockphoto]

Dear men, before you sleep over at her place read this

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks? [huffpost]

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?