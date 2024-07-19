The Nigerian Navy is a key part of the country's armed forces, tasked with defending Nigeria's territorial waters.
What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure
The Navy protects the country's maritime borders and ensures the security of its waterways.
If you're thinking about joining the Navy or are just interested in how it operates, it's important to know about the different ranks and the salary structure. This information helps you understand the career progression and financial benefits of being in the Navy.
Rank structure
The Nigerian Navy has two main types of officers: commissioned officers and non-commissioned officers.
Commissioned officers: These are higher-ranking officers who usually have a degree and have gone through special training. Their ranks, from the lowest to the highest, are:
- Midshipman
- Sub-Lieutenant
- Lieutenant
- Lieutenant Commander
- Commander
- Captain
- Commodore
- Rear Admiral
- Vice Admiral
- Admiral
Non-Commissioned Officers: These officers typically do not have a degree and enter the Navy through standard recruitment. Their ranks, in ascending order, are:
- Ordinary Seaman
- Seaman
- Able Seaman
- Leading Seaman
- Petty Officer
- Chief Petty Officer
- Warrant Officer
- Master Warrant Officer
Salary structure
The salary in the Nigerian Navy depends on the rank of the officer. Here is a breakdown of the monthly salaries for both commissioned and non-commissioned officers:
Commissioned officers
- Midshipman: ₦118,835
- Sub-Lieutenant: ₦150,625
- Lieutenant: ₦195,685
- Lieutenant Commander: ₦230,652
- Commander: ₦281,673
- Captain: ₦309,654
- Commodore: ₦615,488
- Rear Admiral: ₦1,003,245
- Vice Admiral: ₦1,113,602
- Admiral: ₦1,358,595
Non-commissioned officers
- Ordinary seaman: ₦53,851
- Seaman: ₦58,005
- Able Seaman: ₦68,850
- Leading Seaman: ₦72,659
- Petty Officer: ₦90,254
- Chief Petty Officer: ₦120,572
- Master Warrant Officer: ₦155,655
These figures show that higher ranks earn significantly more than lower ranks, reflecting their increased responsibilities and experience.
Allowances and benefits
In addition to the basic salary, Nigerian Navy officers receive various allowances and benefits. These can include:
- Housing Allowance: Up to ₦30,000 per month
- Transport Allowance: Up to ₦10,000 per month
- Operational Allowance: Up to ₦75,000
- Clothing Allowance: ₦10,000 per year
Moreover, officers are entitled to benefits such as educational opportunities, affordable loans, health and dental care, and a pension scheme for retirement savings.
