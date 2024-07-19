What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

If you're thinking about joining the Navy or are just interested in how it operates, it's important to know about the different ranks and the salary structure. This information helps you understand the career progression and financial benefits of being in the Navy.

Rank structure

The Nigerian Navy has two main types of officers: commissioned officers and non-commissioned officers.

Commissioned officers: These are higher-ranking officers who usually have a degree and have gone through special training. Their ranks, from the lowest to the highest, are:

Midshipman Sub-Lieutenant Lieutenant Lieutenant Commander Commander Captain Commodore Rear Admiral Vice Admiral Admiral

Non-Commissioned Officers: These officers typically do not have a degree and enter the Navy through standard recruitment. Their ranks, in ascending order, are:

Ordinary Seaman Seaman Able Seaman Leading Seaman Petty Officer Chief Petty Officer Warrant Officer Master Warrant Officer

Salary structure

The salary in the Nigerian Navy depends on the rank of the officer. Here is a breakdown of the monthly salaries for both commissioned and non-commissioned officers:

Commissioned officers

Midshipman: ₦118,835

Sub-Lieutenant: ₦150,625

Lieutenant: ₦195,685

Lieutenant Commander: ₦230,652

Commander: ₦281,673

Captain: ₦309,654

Commodore: ₦615,488

Rear Admiral: ₦1,003,245

Vice Admiral: ₦1,113,602

Admiral: ₦1,358,595

Non-commissioned officers

Ordinary seaman: ₦53,851

Seaman: ₦58,005

Able Seaman: ₦68,850

Leading Seaman: ₦72,659

Petty Officer: ₦90,254

Chief Petty Officer: ₦120,572

Master Warrant Officer: ₦155,655

These figures show that higher ranks earn significantly more than lower ranks, reflecting their increased responsibilities and experience​.

Allowances and benefits

In addition to the basic salary, Nigerian Navy officers receive various allowances and benefits. These can include:

Housing Allowance: Up to ₦30,000 per month

Transport Allowance: Up to ₦10,000 per month

Operational Allowance: Up to ₦75,000

Clothing Allowance: ₦10,000 per year

Moreover, officers are entitled to benefits such as educational opportunities, affordable loans, health and dental care, and a pension scheme for retirement savings​​.

Sources