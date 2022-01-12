RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How much do Nigerians love books?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Picordi.com researched Nigeria’s book-buying culture.

Are Nigerians avid readers? [Unsplash]
Are Nigerians avid readers? [Unsplash]

A common (racist) joke is that if you want to deceive an African man, hide the information in a book. This is not only offensive but untrue.

Recommended articles

Nigerians buy quite a lot of books. Picordi.com asked the question "Did you buy at least one book last year?" — the answer was positive for 70% of women and 66% of men.

The survey was carried out in March 2019 among 7800 respondents from 41 countries.

"Among the most popular genres are thrillers, romance, adventure, sci-fi and fantasy and crime fiction. Comics and poetry are the least favourite ones.

"Most readers read fiction (79%). Well-liked among Nigerians are also hobbies literature and business literature (38% and 31% respectively)."

In other parts of the world, audiobooks are gaining popularity but Nigerians still love their paperbacks.

"Over the past year, digital or CD audiobooks were bought by 5% and 2% of respondents respectively. It's paper books that are the most popular among Nigerian readers. 25% of respondents ordered books online and 50% bought books in brick and mortar stores."

Recommendations from friends play a huge part. 62% of respondents buy books based on recommendations from friends.

Others (38%) buy books based on their tastes and decisions. Releases of movies based on the book account for (19%), and book prize nominations (21%).

Blog reviews are also important. "In light of the growing popularity of the internet and social media, bloggers' reviews also play an important role (17%)."

Nigerians want their books cheap. "Bargain price was chosen as the determining factor by 24% of the surveyed."

Nigerians buy books simply because they love to read. "Most of them do it because they simply love reading (61%). 15% buy books for studies or work and 7% as a gift.

"17% of respondents declared that the act of buying books is a stress remedy for them”

But buying books, starting, and completing the book are different skill sets.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things you should never say to your coworkers

5 things you should never say to your coworkers

5 toxic and deadly ingredients in cosmetic products

5 toxic and deadly ingredients in cosmetic products

How much do Nigerians love books?

How much do Nigerians love books?

Life Conversations: Nissi Ogulu, Burna Boy's younger sister, talks about her new art collection

Life Conversations: Nissi Ogulu, Burna Boy's younger sister, talks about her new art collection

How to have a stress free wedding

How to have a stress free wedding

How to deal with university stress

How to deal with university stress

Techniques that can help you read more in less time

Techniques that can help you read more in less time

But what exactly is wrong with Mummy GO's preaching?

But what exactly is wrong with Mummy GO's preaching?

Boli: 8 health benefits of this delicious snack

Boli: 8 health benefits of this delicious snack