How much do Nigerians love books?

Nigerians buy quite a lot of books. Picordi.com asked the question "Did you buy at least one book last year?" — the answer was positive for 70% of women and 66% of men.

The survey was carried out in March 2019 among 7800 respondents from 41 countries.

"Among the most popular genres are thrillers, romance, adventure, sci-fi and fantasy and crime fiction. Comics and poetry are the least favourite ones.

"Most readers read fiction (79%). Well-liked among Nigerians are also hobbies literature and business literature (38% and 31% respectively)."

In other parts of the world, audiobooks are gaining popularity but Nigerians still love their paperbacks.

"Over the past year, digital or CD audiobooks were bought by 5% and 2% of respondents respectively. It's paper books that are the most popular among Nigerian readers. 25% of respondents ordered books online and 50% bought books in brick and mortar stores."

What influences Nigerians to buy certain books?

Recommendations from friends play a huge part. 62% of respondents buy books based on recommendations from friends.

Others (38%) buy books based on their tastes and decisions. Releases of movies based on the book account for (19%), and book prize nominations (21%).

Blog reviews are also important. "In light of the growing popularity of the internet and social media, bloggers' reviews also play an important role (17%)."

Nigerians want their books cheap. "Bargain price was chosen as the determining factor by 24% of the surveyed."

Why do Nigerians buy books?

Nigerians buy books simply because they love to read. "Most of them do it because they simply love reading (61%). 15% buy books for studies or work and 7% as a gift.

"17% of respondents declared that the act of buying books is a stress remedy for them”