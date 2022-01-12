A common (racist) joke is that if you want to deceive an African man, hide the information in a book. This is not only offensive but untrue.
How much do Nigerians love books?
Picordi.com researched Nigeria’s book-buying culture.
Nigerians buy quite a lot of books. Picordi.com asked the question "Did you buy at least one book last year?" — the answer was positive for 70% of women and 66% of men.
The survey was carried out in March 2019 among 7800 respondents from 41 countries.
"Among the most popular genres are thrillers, romance, adventure, sci-fi and fantasy and crime fiction. Comics and poetry are the least favourite ones.
"Most readers read fiction (79%). Well-liked among Nigerians are also hobbies literature and business literature (38% and 31% respectively)."
In other parts of the world, audiobooks are gaining popularity but Nigerians still love their paperbacks.
"Over the past year, digital or CD audiobooks were bought by 5% and 2% of respondents respectively. It's paper books that are the most popular among Nigerian readers. 25% of respondents ordered books online and 50% bought books in brick and mortar stores."
What influences Nigerians to buy certain books?
Recommendations from friends play a huge part. 62% of respondents buy books based on recommendations from friends.
Others (38%) buy books based on their tastes and decisions. Releases of movies based on the book account for (19%), and book prize nominations (21%).
Blog reviews are also important. "In light of the growing popularity of the internet and social media, bloggers' reviews also play an important role (17%)."
Nigerians want their books cheap. "Bargain price was chosen as the determining factor by 24% of the surveyed."
Why do Nigerians buy books?
Nigerians buy books simply because they love to read. "Most of them do it because they simply love reading (61%). 15% buy books for studies or work and 7% as a gift.
"17% of respondents declared that the act of buying books is a stress remedy for them”
But buying books, starting, and completing the book are different skill sets.
