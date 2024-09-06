ADVERTISEMENT
How long does it take to digest food?

Anna Ajayi

Digestion depends on the type of food you eat.

How long does it take to digest food? [iStock]
How long does it take to digest food? [iStock]

Food digestion is a natural process that our body uses to break down the food we eat into nutrients, which are then absorbed into the bloodstream to fuel our body.

Digestion begins the moment food enters our mouth. Our teeth chew and break down the food into smaller pieces while saliva starts to digest carbohydrates. Once swallowed, the food moves down the oesophagus into the stomach, where stomach acids and enzymes break it down further.

From the stomach, the food travels to the small intestine, where the majority of nutrients are absorbed. The remaining food waste moves to the large intestine, where water is absorbed before the waste is expelled from the body.

How long does digestion take [Gastroenterology]
How long does digestion take [Gastroenterology] Pulse Nigeria

On average, it takes about 6 to 8 hours for food to pass through your stomach and small intestine. However, the full digestion process, including movement through the large intestine and excretion, can take anywhere from 24 to 72 hours, depending on the type of food and other factors.

1. Type of food

The type of food you eat can affect digestion time [YouTube]
The type of food you eat can affect digestion time [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria
  • Carbohydrates: Foods rich in carbohydrates, such as fruits, vegetables, and grains, digest relatively quickly. For example, simple carbohydrates like sugar may take just 30 to 60 minutes to digest. Complex carbs like whole grains take longer, often around 2 to 3 hours.
  • Proteins: Protein-rich foods like meat, fish, and dairy products take longer to digest, typically between 3 to 4 hours. This is because proteins require more enzymes to break them down into smaller components like amino acids.
  • Fats: Fatty foods, such as cheese, butter, and fried foods, are the slowest to digest. They can take up to 6 hours or more because fat needs bile and other digestive fluids to break down.

2. Age digestion tends to slow down as we age, meaning older adults may take longer to digest food compared to younger people. This slowdown is often due to reduced stomach acid production and decreased muscle movement in the digestive tract.

3. Gender studies have shown that women may digest food slightly slower than men due to hormonal differences, particularly during menstruation or pregnancy.

4. Physical activity can speed up digestion, as it helps food move through the digestive system more quickly. A sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, may slow digestion down.

5. Drinking enough water is crucial for digestion. Water helps break down food and keeps the digestive tract functioning smoothly. Dehydration can slow down digestion and cause constipation.

While digestion time can vary, there are signs that suggest your digestion may not be functioning properly. These include bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhoea, and heartburn.

Signs of poor digestion [MountElizabeth]
Signs of poor digestion [MountElizabeth] Pulse Nigeria

If you experience these symptoms regularly, consult a medical professional to check for underlying issues.

  • Eat smaller, frequent meals instead of large portions.
  • Chew food thoroughly to help ease the digestive process.
  • Stay active by exercising regularly.
  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day.
  • Eat high-fiber foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, to promote healthy digestion.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

