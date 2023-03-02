ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How Gen Zs and Millennials shaped the 2023 elections

Temi Iwalaiye

During the elections many Gen Z adults and millennials changed the narrative.

A young woman protesting against end sars [bbc]
A young woman protesting against end sars [bbc]

This election saw the younger generation at the forefront of its issues and they canvassed for their candidate so passionately thereby creating a third force in a typical two ruling party structure.

Recommended articles

According to Worldometer, Nigeria has the largest youth population in the world, with a median age of 18.1 years. 70% of Nigerians are under 30, and 42% are under the age of 15.

Perhaps this passion is because most of them are now in their 20s and 30s and are saddled with the realities of living in Nigeria. A life that involves getting a job, a house, getting married and starting a family.

ADVERTISEMENT

They face struggles every day and want better for themselves and their families, and seeing a candidate that inspired them was just what they needed.

Social media was such a pivotal tool, especially for those who underrated it - such a fatal mistake, seeing how the End Sars movement started. The youths used social media to mobilise, inform and group themselves.

The days leading to the election, all those irrelevant but evergreen relationships and boy vs girl topics were brought to a swift halt. On election day and while the votes were collated, Nigerian youths used social media to talk exclusively about politics. No one wanted to hear about anything else.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you remember a time when young people didn’t care about the news? That was when their parents were still footing their bills, but now they watch news channels intently and refuse to change them. They have a deep curiosity about what’s going on. This year's Big Brother show was the least-watched from indications on social media, people just don't care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps one of the most important civic duties is voting, and many young people did that. They spent hours getting their PVC picture captured, hours queuing to get their PVC and went out to vote and some waited until the results were counted.

Religious leaders, celebrities and even their friends were cut off if they didn’t support their preferred candidates. They took it way too personally.

We still saw some pre-election and election day Tik Toks and Vlogs, very characteristic of Gen Zs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the elections, though some have been left disappointed, it has still awakened some sort of national consciousness and nationalism that won’t die out for a long time.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

Why you should start drinking coconut water now!

You’re likely to be murdered by your partner than anyone else, according to stats

You’re likely to be murdered by your partner than anyone else, according to stats

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

How Gen Zs and Millennials shaped the 2023 elections

How Gen Zs and Millennials shaped the 2023 elections

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

5 signs you are in a healthy relationship and you might have found the one

7 best ways to initiate s3x with your boyfriend, according to men

7 best ways to initiate s3x with your boyfriend, according to men

Office Romance: 10 professionals tell us about dating a co-worker

Office Romance: 10 professionals tell us about dating a co-worker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

They both love crop tops [Instagram]

Ayra Starr vs Tems: How different and similar is their style?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?