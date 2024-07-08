ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s how binge-watching affects your health

Anna Ajayi

Binge-watching movies has negative effects on your health.

Binge-watching can affect your health [carrilloadvantures]
Binge-watching can affect your health [carrilloadvantures]

With the rise of Netflix and other streaming platforms, binge-watching TV shows and movies has now become a common pastime.

These streaming services offer entire seasons of shows at once, making it easy to get hooked and spend hours in front of the screen. While it might seem like harmless fun, binge-watching can have several negative effects on your health.

Understanding these effects is important so you can make healthier choices for your well-being. This article will explain how binge-watching affects your body and mind in simple terms.

One of the biggest problems with binge-watching is poor sleep. When you stay up late to watch “just one more episode,” you end up cutting into your sleep time.

Binge-watching cuts into your sleep time [TheTalon]
Binge-watching cuts into your sleep time [TheTalon] Pulse Nigeria

Lack of sleep makes you feel tired and grumpy the next day. It also affects your focus and memory. Over time, not getting enough sleep can lead to serious health issues like heart disease and diabetes.

Staring at a screen for long periods can cause eye strain. Symptoms include dry eyes, headaches, and blurry vision. Your eyes need a break from the screen to stay healthy. To avoid eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

When you binge-watch, you are usually sitting or lying down for long periods. This lack of movement can lead to physical inactivity. Being inactive can cause weight gain, weak muscles, and joint pain.

Being inactive can cause weight gain [iStock]
Being inactive can cause weight gain [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

It also increases the risk of chronic diseases like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Try to get up and move around every hour to keep your body active.

Binge-watching goes hand-in-hand with unhealthy snacking. You might reach for chips, cookies, or soda while watching your favourite show.

Binge-watching goes hand-in-hand with unhealthy snacking [eLearningIndustry]
Binge-watching goes hand-in-hand with unhealthy snacking [eLearningIndustry] Pulse Nigeria

These snacks are high in sugar, salt, and fat, which can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Instead, try to snack on healthier options like fruits, nuts, or yoghurt.

Spending too much time binge-watching can also affect your mental health. It can make you feel isolated and lonely, especially if you are watching alone. It can also lead to anxiety and depression. Watching TV shows can be a way to escape from real-life problems, but it’s important to face those problems and talk to someone if you need help.

Binge-watching can reduce your productivity [Verywellhealth]
Binge-watching can reduce your productivity [Verywellhealth] Pulse Nigeria

When you spend hours binge-watching, you have less time for other important activities. This can reduce your productivity at work or school. It can also interfere with your daily responsibilities, such as chores and spending time with family and friends. Make sure to balance your TV time with other activities.

By making some small changes, you can enjoy your favourite shows without harming your well-being.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

