Here's why you should cohabit with your partner before marriage

But, as the world is changing, so are the views of young people, especially those living in cities. Now, more people are talking about living together before marriage. They see it as useful and good in many ways.

Practical benefits

Living together before marriage has some real advantages. Firstly, it can save you money. Sharing costs like rent, food, and bills makes life cheaper for both of you.

Secondly, you get to know each other's daily habits. This helps in understanding what life would be like after marriage. You'll learn about each other's likes, dislikes, and how to share household chores.

Thirdly, it's a good test of how well you solve problems together. Every couple has disagreements, but living together teaches you how to work through issues as a team. Lastly, it prepares you for the realities of married life.

It's not just about romance; it's about managing a home and daily responsibilities together. These experiences can make your relationship stronger and more ready for the long-term commitment of marriage.

Emotional and relationship development

Living with your partner before marriage also helps your relationship grow stronger emotionally. When you share a home, you share more than just space. You share your lives. This means you'll have more time to talk, understand each other's feelings, and support each other. It's like a deeper level of dating. You learn to respect each other's space and privacy, which is important in any relationship.

Also, living together can bring you closer. You'll share special moments, like cooking together or just relaxing after a long day. These everyday moments can create a strong bond. Plus, facing challenges together, like managing finances or dealing with family issues, can make your relationship more solid. You learn to trust and depend on each other, building a foundation that can help your marriage last.

Counterarguments

Of course, not everyone agrees with living together before marriage. Some people worry it goes against cultural and religious beliefs. Others think it might take away from the specialness of marriage. It's important to respect these views and understand that what works for one couple may not work for another.

Every couple is different, and it's up to them to decide what's best for their relationship.