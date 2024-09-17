ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why dogs can’t eat chocolate

Anna Ajayi

Dogs and chocolate don’t mix; it’s best to keep it out of their reach.

Dogs can't eat chocolate [VetShopAustralia]
Dogs can’t eat chocolate [VetShopAustralia]

Many of us love chocolate, but if you’re a dog owner, you’ve probably heard that chocolate is dangerous for dogs.

But why is that?

Why can we enjoy a sweet treat like chocolate while dogs can’t? The answer lies in how chocolate affects a dog’s body.

Chocolate contains two ingredients that are harmful to dogs: theobromine and caffeine. While humans can easily process these substances, dogs can’t break them down as quickly. This means that even small amounts of chocolate can make dogs very sick.

Chocolate contains toxic ingredients [TheSavvySitter]
Chocolate contains toxic ingredients [TheSavvySitter] Pulse Nigeria
  • Theobromine: This is the main reason chocolate is dangerous for dogs. In humans, theobromine gives chocolate its “feel-good” effect. But in dogs, theobromine builds up in their system and acts as a toxin. It can affect their heart, kidneys, and nervous system.
  • Caffeine: While there is less caffeine in chocolate than in coffee or tea, it’s still harmful to dogs. Like theobromine, caffeine can overstimulate a dog’s heart and nervous system.

The darker the chocolate, the more theobromine and caffeine it contains. This means that baking chocolate, dark chocolate, and cocoa powder are especially dangerous.

ALSO READ: 7 essential items every dog owner should own

If a dog eats chocolate, the symptoms can range from mild to severe, depending on how much they ate and their size. Some of the signs to watch for include:

Dogs should never eat chocolate [CarryMyPet]
Dogs should never eat chocolate [CarryMyPet] Pulse Nigeria
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Increased heart rate
  • Restlessness or hyperactivity
  • Tremors or shaking
  • Seizures

In extreme cases, eating too much chocolate can lead to death. Smaller dogs are at a higher risk because even a small amount of chocolate can be very harmful. For example, a tiny piece of dark chocolate can make a small dog very sick, while a larger dog might not be as affected by the same amount.

If you think your dog has eaten chocolate, it’s important to act quickly. Even if they don’t show symptoms right away, the effects of theobromine can take a few hours to appear. Here’s what you should do:

  1. Always contact your veterinarian as soon as you suspect your dog has eaten chocolate. They will ask how much chocolate your dog ate and what type. This will help them decide the best treatment.
  2. Keep an eye on your dog for any signs of chocolate poisoning, such as vomiting or restlessness. If symptoms appear, take them to the vet immediately.
  3. In some cases, your vet might suggest that you try to get your dog to vomit to remove the chocolate from their system. However, don’t do this without your vet’s guidance.

The best way to keep your dog safe is to prevent them from getting into chocolate in the first place. Here are a few tips to help:

Keep your dogs safe [BostonVeterinaryClinic]
Keep your dogs safe [BostonVeterinaryClinic] Pulse Nigeria
  • Keep chocolate out of reach: Make sure chocolate is stored in high places where your dog can’t reach it.
  • Be careful during holidays: Special occasions like Christmas and Easter mean more chocolate around the house. Be extra cautious during these times.
  • Educate others: Make sure your family and friends know not to feed your dog any chocolate, even in small amounts.

RELATED: 5 foods you should never feed your dog

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

