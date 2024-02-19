Here’s why apollo is common among Nigerian children

But what makes Apollo such a common occurrence in Nigerian children?

First off, Apollo is an eye condition characterised by inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin clear tissue lying over the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids. Symptoms include redness, itching, and a gritty feeling in the eyes, sometimes accompanied by a discharge. In Nigeria, the term "Apollo" resonates more with the populace than its medical name, conjunctivitis, perhaps due to the widespread outbreaks that coincide with myths and local beliefs.

Why children?

ADVERTISEMENT

Children are particularly susceptible to Apollo for several reasons. The primary one being their close contact with peers in schools and playgrounds, where the highly contagious virus or bacteria responsible for Apollo can easily spread. Little ones are also less likely to maintain good hygiene practices, like frequent hand washing, making it a short trip from contaminated surfaces to their eyes.

Environmental triggers

Environmental factors play a significant role in the prevalence of Apollo among Nigerian children. The dusty harmattan season, for example, can irritate the eyes, leading to conditions that favour the spread of the infection. Additionally, the tropical climate of Nigeria encourages the survival and spread of the viruses and bacteria that cause Apollo.

Prevention is better than cure

Preventing Apollo involves teaching children about the importance of hand hygiene and avoiding close contact with those affected by the condition. Parents and caregivers can reinforce habits like washing hands with soap and water, using hand sanitiser, and not touching the face with unwashed hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment

When Apollo strikes, see a doctor. While the condition often resolves on its own, a healthcare provider can recommend treatments to alleviate symptoms or address bacterial infections.

Simple home remedies, such as applying a cold or warm compress and using lubricating eye drops, can also provide relief. By practising better hygiene and being aware of the conditions that increase the risk of Apollo, parents and caregivers can help reduce its spread.

Apollo might be common, but it doesn't have to be a given. Awareness, education, and proactive prevention are key to keeping those little eyes bright, clear, and healthy. Stay informed, stay prepared, and let's keep those beautiful eyes of our children safe and sound.