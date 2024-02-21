ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

Anna Ajayi

Experiencing an orgasm without ejaculation is called a ‘dry orgasm.’

A man can have an orgasm without ejaculating [Prime]
A man can have an orgasm without ejaculating [Prime]

The topic of male sexuality is surrounded by myths and misconceptions, one of which relates to the phenomenon of experiencing an orgasm without ejaculation.

Recommended articles

This concept may seem confusing to some, but it's a legitimate aspect of male sexual health that deserves attention and understanding.

To comprehend how a man can orgasm without ejaculation, we have to distinguish between the two processes:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Orgasm is the climax of sexual excitement, characterised by intense pleasure and followed by relaxation. It involves contractions of the pelvic floor muscles and a surge of endorphins, leading to a highly pleasurable sensation.
  • Ejaculation is the physical process of releasing semen from the penis, typically occurring at or near the time of orgasm but technically a separate physiological event.

While these two phenomena usually occur simultaneously during male sexual response, they are controlled by different mechanisms and can occur independently.

A "dry orgasm" occurs when a man reaches the climax of sexual excitement and experiences the sensation of an orgasm but without the expulsion of semen. This can happen for several reasons, including medical conditions, surgical outcomes, or deliberate sexual techniques.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions can lead to dry orgasms. For instance, retrograde ejaculation occurs when semen enters the bladder instead of exiting through the urethra due to a malfunction of the bladder sphincter.
  • Surgical procedures: Men who have undergone surgeries like prostatectomy (removal of the prostate gland) or bladder neck surgery may experience dry orgasms because these procedures can affect the mechanism that propels semen.
  • Deliberate control: Through specific sexual techniques, some men learn to separate orgasm from ejaculation. This is often explored in practices that emphasize prolonging sexual pleasure and enhancing intimacy without necessarily leading to traditional ejaculation.
  • Fertility: Dry orgasms can impact a man's fertility. In cases where ejaculation occurs in the bladder (retrograde ejaculation), sperm are not expelled and cannot reach the egg for fertilisation. However, this does not affect the pleasure aspect of sexual activity.
  • Sexual satisfaction: Men can still experience significant sexual satisfaction from a dry orgasm. The pleasure derived from an orgasm is not diminished by the absence of ejaculation.
  • Health concerns: If experiencing dry orgasms without prior surgery or knowing the medical condition, it's important to consult a healthcare provider to rule out any underlying health issues.

Men experiencing dry orgasms, especially if unexpectedly, should consult with a healthcare professional to understand the underlying cause. In many cases, treatment options are available that can address the underlying health issues or adjust the outcome if desired.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those exploring dry orgasms through sexual techniques, it's important to approach the practice with mindfulness and possibly the guidance of a knowledgeable practitioner.

The capability of experiencing an orgasm without ejaculation underscores the complexity of male sexual health and the distinction between physical and pleasurable aspects of sexual response.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cure conjunctivitis

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cure conjunctivitis

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

If you’re doing this, then you might be cheating unknowingly

If you’re doing this, then you might be cheating unknowingly

Blood Types Compatibility: Who can donate to whom?

Blood Types Compatibility: Who can donate to whom?

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Is tough economy forcing you to feed your kids adult milk? Doctors want you to stop

Is tough economy forcing you to feed your kids adult milk? Doctors want you to stop

5 reasons your man hates celebrating his birthday

5 reasons your man hates celebrating his birthday

Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

Why do guys start caring once you stop caring?

Why Vertical Rave was one of the most talked about December events in Lagos

Why Vertical Rave was one of the most talked about December events in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Here are foods to avoid during Lent [Business Insider USA]

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Best Valentine's Day text messages

Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you

Woman praying in a mosque with openwork windows {image Credit: Hatice Baran]

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days