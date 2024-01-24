Here's how to celebrate your girls on Galentine's Day!

'Galentine's Day,' the 13th of February is all about celebrating the love you have for your girl squad. Forget the red roses and heart-shaped chocolates; Galentine's is about toasting to friendship, empowerment, and all things fabulously female.

So, whether you're single and ready to mingle, or just fancy a break from the traditional Valentine's script, here's your ultimate guide to making your Galentine’s Day in Nigeria as fun and memorable as a Nollywood blockbuster.

DIY spa day

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't love a bit of pampering? Gather your girls for a DIY spa day. Make homemade face masks using natural ingredients like honey and aloe vera, do each other's nails, and just relax. It's a fabulous way to unwind and bond.

Movie marathon

Queue up some classic Nollywood movies or the latest series everyone's been talking about. Grab some popcorn, dodo (fried plantain), comfy pyjamas, and perhaps a glass of wine, and you've got yourself a perfect 'Galentine's' night.

Gift exchange

Who needs a Valentine when you've got your girls? Organise a gift exchange. It could be something homemade, something funny, or even something inspirational – just a little something to show you care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group cook-off

Get together and whip up a feast. Each friend can be responsible for a dish. It's a fun way to bond and enjoy some delicious homemade food. Plus, it's a great excuse to try out that new recipe!

Outdoor adventure

For the more adventurous squads, how about a day trip? Hiking, a beach trip, or even a visit to a nearby tourist attraction can make for an exciting and memorable 'Galentine's' day.

So, this February 13th, let's redefine Valentine. It's a day to celebrate love in all forms, and what better way to do it than with the incredible women in your life?

ADVERTISEMENT