Goodlife drink brand releases zobo ginger variant

The Goodlife drink brand under the staple of Tolaram Nutri Beverage Ltd has just unveiled a new variant called GOODLIFE ZOBO GINGER, during the February edition of the comedy show- Showtyme Friday Show with TEE. A, which holds last Fridays of the month at Terra Kulture.

TEE.A, the showtyme Friday host, Issac Egbe, National BTL Manager, Goodlife Magik, Adeyinka Adebayo, Executive Director, MediaReach OMD, Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Alibaba, King of Comedy during the launch of Goodlife Zobo Ginger Drink at the Love edition, showtyme Friday in Terra Kulture.
GOODLIFE ZOBO GINGER was stylishly unveiled to the teeming crowd who hysterically received it with wild cheers. The new product featured on each table for everyone to savour the taste of natural ingredients in a drink while the show progressed.

Goodlife Zobo ginger
As the name implies, the new product is made from a delicious and easy-drinking blend of Hibiscus leaves extract generally known as Zobo and ginger flavors for an exceptionally thirst-quenching beverage that's perfect for any occasion. Goodlife Zobo ginger initial styles are sweet, tart, refreshingly packed with nourishing goodness in taste.

Goodlife Zobo ginger
The show which hosted the king of Comedy; Ali Baba and For-your-case Crooner; Teni the entertainer as the guest artiste recorded a remarkable turn out. And every guest certainly had surplus bottles of the new drink to cruise along with the show.

Goodlife Zobo ginger
Shortly after the product unveiling, Alibaba alongside TEE.A, threw in a drinking competition for the male and females to further ginger the crowd, and there after awarded cases of the new drink to the winners amongst other gift items.

Goodlife zobo ginger
The drink is designed both for everyday nourishment as it contains vitamin C amongst other benefits and as a refreshment drink at parties. This drink has many advantages: it is readily available, affordable, tasty, refreshing, and beautifully packaged in handy pet bottle.

Goodlife Zobo ginger
According to Isaac Egbe, National BTL Manager,” Consumers are searching for the ultimate in refreshment, but also don't want to sacrifice the state of their health. That's where Goodlife Zobo Ginger Drink comes in”.

Goodlife Zobo ginger
“This is more than the taste of Zobo. It is the Ginger that drives you to be yourself. And so do you. It’s the drive on days when you need a taste of nature to calm your itchy nerves. It’s the ginger that relieves you, refills, and refreshes you on hot afternoons” he stated.

Goodlife Zobo ginger
"It's cocktail-inspired, easy to drink, and full-flavored, yet highly refreshing. it’s nothing compared to any beer or pre-mixed cocktail out there. And we are confident that it will be loved and enjoyed across all age brackets, awarding them the opportunity to taste the goodlife in a drink.

