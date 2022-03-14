RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Get XTRA value with Domino’s Pizza’s BUY 1 GET 1 FREE online Promo!

Pulse Mix

Domino’s Pizza is still driving MORE VALUE with you this month! That’s right! You get another awoof VALUE DEAL, with their BUY 1 GET 1 FREE ONLINE PROMO! Happening 14th – 17th of March.

Dominos
Dominos

You can’t go wrong with this awoof offer! You get to 2 juicy delicious boxes for the price of ONE! Is that value or what?!! Perfect opportunity for you and your peeps to have that Pizza Party you have been missing….just visit www.dominos.ng to place your orders now!

You can have the sweet BBQ Chicken OR

You can enjoy this tasty flavour with a juicy topping in every bite, the Smoked BBQ Sausage

Or you can have this delectable Chickenpie

Dominos
Dominos Pulse Nigeria

The good news is that you can get any of these tasty flavours or Pepperoni, BBQ Beef, Veggie Supreme, and you get another one FREE!!

For every medium classic pizza you buy, you get one absolutely free!!! All you need to do is visit www.dominos.ng to place your orders NOW & have it delivered to you in 25mins GUARANTEED, or you get FREE Pizza box! You do not want to miss out on this offer! 2 cheesy, freshly baked Domino’s Pizza for the price of 1! Imagine the endless pizza parties you are going to have with your peeps!

To get a taste of this love, visit www.dominos.ng now to order any Medium Classic Pizza from N3,900 and get another one FREE, just like that. This is the kind of deal that you CAN’T miss and should be enjoyed with your loved ones

This promo is valid till Thursday the 17th Mar, hurry now and place your orders today! Buy online via www.dominos.ng & have it delivered to your doorsteps in 25mins! T&Cs apply.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

