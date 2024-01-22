ADVERTISEMENT
Get longer lashes with these 7 home remedies

Anna Ajayi

These natural remedies will make your lashes grow longer and thicker.

Here's how to get longer natural lashes [HelloFahion]
Here's how to get longer natural lashes [HelloFahion]

Thankfully, there are lots of easy ways to help your lashes grow using things you might already have at home.

Here are 7 of the best lash-boosting remedies to try:

Ricinoleic acid is the major component of castor oil and makes up about 90% of it. This acid has the potential to help with hair loss. Dab a tiny bit of this oil onto your lashes before bed using a clean mascara wand or a cotton bud. Wash it off in the morning and watch your lashes grow stronger and longer!

Green tea is a rich source of a polyphenol called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which can help promote hair growth.

Steep a green tea bag in warm water, let it cool, then soak a cotton ball in the tea. Gently dab the tea onto your lashes and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing.

Green tea's antioxidants help to protect and strengthen your lashes.

Olive oil contains a phenolic compound called oleuropein which was found to increase hair growth.

Just like with castor oil, use a clean mascara wand or cotton bud to apply a small amount of olive oil to your lashes before bed. Olive oil's vitamins and antioxidants help keep your lashes healthy and nourished.

Shea butter is rich in vitamin C and is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Take a little amount of shea butter and rub it between your fingers until it melts. Apply it to the upper and lower eyelashes. Leave it on overnight and rinse it off the next morning.

Coconut oil's moisturising properties make it a great choice for lash growth. Apply a small amount to your lashes before bed for longer, healthier lashes.

Apply aloe vera gel to your lashes using a cotton bud. Its soothing properties help to condition and strengthen your lashes, promoting growth.

Apply a thin layer of Vaseline to your lashes before bed to lock in moisture and prevent breakage. This helps keep your lashes healthy and grow longer.

Remember these tips for even better results:

  • Treat your lashes with care to avoid breakage.
  • Remove makeup gently and wash your lashes with a mild cleanser to keep them healthy.
  • A balanced diet with plenty of vitamins and nutrients supports healthy lash growth.
  •  It takes time for lashes to grow, so stick with your home remedies and in time, you'll see results!
Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

