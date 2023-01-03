ADVERTISEMENT
Get amazing rewards if you pre-order the new PHANTOM X2

TECNO, a leading brand in innovative technology, known for its cutting-edge tech on the 7th of December, 2022 launched the highly-anticipated PHANTOM-X2 to the delight of their customers worldwide

The PHANTOM X2 was just one of the two exciting product releases at TECNO's double-header event in the United Arab Emirates. The other was the impressive MEGABOOK S1 laptop. Customers were treated to a showcase of these cutting-edge products and had the opportunity to learn more about their features and capabilities. The PHANTOM X2 and MEGABOOK S1 are sure to be highly sought-after products.

The PHANTOM X2 is a game-changer in the smartphone industry as it is a device of many firsts and thus cannot be easily compared with any other device before it. It boasts a range of impressive features that make it a top choice for Fashion enthusiasts, vloggers, and content creators looking for a high-quality, feature-packed smartphone that comes with the world's first camera-grade retractable portrait lens which would help you get clear and amazing images. With this device, you would not need to walk around with a digital camera as the new PHANTOM X2 meets that need for you. The camera is not just the feature that makes the smartphone a device of choice. The super memory would help you ensure that all your files and memories are kept for a long time.

The PHANTOM X2 is now available for all Nigerian users to pre-order until the 20th of January 2023. But the excitement doesn't stop there! TECNO is offering a chance for customers to win amazing prizes when they pre-order the PHANTOM X2. Visit any TECNO-authorized store and put down #25,000, to receive a smartwatch and sunglasses worth #50,000 for free. Consumers also stand a chance to receive #10,000 cashback if full payment is made before January 30th, 2023. Not only that, but you can win 100% cash back in a raffle draw at the end of the pre-order period.

One of the amazing high-end smartphone brands includes the TECNO PHANTOM. It was developed in response to the rising demand for high-end smartphones that deliver luxurious, fashionable, and daring experiences on a worldwide scale. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get your hands on the latest and greatest from TECNO. Head to the TECNO website or visit a participating retailer to pre-order the PHANTOM X2 and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Hurry, this offer is only available for a limited time!

