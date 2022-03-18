Gen-Z and Millennial: is denying coming of age harmless or harmful?

Older Gen-Z kids and the younger Millennials are exiting the warm embrace of childhood and are transitioning into adulthood and societal maturity. As we see this change, we also witness a rise of the denial of it. These refusals are manifested through ideologies and mantras. For example, stay young forever, or you only live once which usually serves a playful yet sinister purpose of justifying reckless behaviors.
While a portion of these famous sayings and propagandas that glorify being a child forever may be valid considering the cruel and daunting realities of adulthood, one must wonder if this movement is for the best? Or an inevitable reality only being stalled.
Numerous quotes from music, film, fashion and other pillars of pop culture glorify the infinity of youth. That one can be in his or her mid to early 20s or 30s and still act and see the world through the lens of a sixteen-year-old. But after close examination, it is seen that the idea of denying coming of age stems from sentiments and emotionalism that has little to no bit of objectivity.
These sentiments are understandable. It is a cause one should empathize with. However, it should not act as a blindfold to the truth unfolding before our eyes. Change is scary. Growing up is scarier! But it is bound to happen no matter how much the older Gen-Zs and the younger Millennials try to deny it.
Yes, it is admirable to maintain childlike innocence for moral, and personal factors, but older Gen-Zs and the younger Millennials must come to terms with the fact that they have attained primal status in all corners of society. And pitifully they see themselves too young in the eyes of society when it is the opposite in the reverse case.
