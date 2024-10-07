ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Gen X, Y, Z: How generations get their names

Anna Ajayi

Have you ever wondered how each generation got its name?

How do generations get their names? [OperationTechnology]
How do generations get their names? [OperationTechnology]

From Baby Boomers to Gen Z, these labels help define groups of people born in certain time periods and give each generation a unique identity.

Recommended articles

But what do they mean, and how do these names come about?

A "generation" usually refers to a group of people born around the same time, within a 15-20 year span. These people share similar experiences, culture, and societal trends. The events and changes that happen in the world while they are growing up shape their views, habits, and values. For example, someone who grew up during the rise of the internet might view the world differently from someone who grew up before it existed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name “Baby Boomers” comes from the “baby boom” that happened after World War II. When soldiers returned home, many families started having more children, leading to a massive increase in births.

The Baby Boomers [3QuarksDaily]
The Baby Boomers [3QuarksDaily] Pulse Nigeria

These babies were later called "boomers" because of this large "boom" in population. The Baby Boomer generation is known for shaping culture, politics, and society, especially during the 1960s and 1970s. Many became part of movements like civil rights, feminism, and environmentalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Generation X, or “Gen X,” followed the Baby Boomers. The name might not sound as exciting, but it has a deeper meaning. The "X" represents an unknown or undefined factor. This label was given because this generation seemed to resist being boxed into any specific category. Growing up in a time of change, Gen X experienced the rise of new technologies like computers, cable TV, and the Internet. They are known for being independent, sceptical of authority, and adaptable to different changes in society.

The term “Millennials” was coined because this generation was coming of age around the year 2000, or the new millennium. They were also called "Generation Y" at first, following "X," but the "Millennials" label stuck because it highlighted their experiences during the digital revolution. Growing up with technology, social media, and the internet as a part of their everyday lives, Millennials are seen as tech-savvy, socially conscious, and value experiences over material possessions.

Gen Z [GettyImages]
Gen Z [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

After Millennials, we have “Generation Z” or "Gen Z." Like "Generation Y," their name comes from following the alphabet. Gen Z is the first generation to be born into a fully digital world. They grew up with smartphones, social media, and access to information at their fingertips. Because of this, they are seen as highly connected, open-minded, and quick to adapt to new trends. They also tend to be more aware of social and global issues, like climate change, mental health, and equality.

As we continue through the alphabet, the generation following Gen Z is called "Generation Alpha." The name "Alpha" represents a new beginning, much like how the first letter of the Greek alphabet signals the start of something new. These kids are being raised in a world that is more digital than ever before, with smart devices, artificial intelligence, and a strong focus on sustainability and social change.

What generation are you? [Medium]
What generation are you? [Medium] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

There isn’t a single rule or person who picks these names. Most times, social scientists, marketers, and writers observe trends and come up with a name that best captures the generation's essence. Sometimes the name sticks quickly, like "Millennials," and other times, it may change over time. The names are meant to reflect the experiences, behaviours, and outlook of each group.

Generational names are more than just labels; they tell a story of how the world changes over time. Each name reflects the events, culture, and values that shape that particular generation. They give us an easy way to talk about the differences and similarities among groups of people born at different times. Knowing the background of these names helps us understand how the world has evolved and how each generation contributes to society.

ALSO READ: Where did the name "Gen Z" come from?

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 adorable Cindara Luxe outfits that prove they’re leading children’s fashion

5 adorable Cindara Luxe outfits that prove they’re leading children’s fashion

How to know when you need to see a therapist

How to know when you need to see a therapist

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

China tried to create a replica of Paris and this is how it ended

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

7 most expensive animals ever sold

7 most expensive animals ever sold

Gen X, Y, Z: How generations get their names

Gen X, Y, Z: How generations get their names

6 hidden meanings behind women wearing silver anklets

6 hidden meanings behind women wearing silver anklets

10 important questions to ask your partner before breaking up

10 important questions to ask your partner before breaking up

5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

African countries that renamed themselves [sonambulas]

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

Flora Nwapa, Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (right to left)

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot

How to maintain your weight even if you eat a lot