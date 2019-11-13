During pregnancy, women are always skeptical about what or what not to consume, but a garden egg is one food you can't afford to miss out on.

Being a member of the vegetable family, a garden egg is a good source of dietary fiber, as well as other minerals and vitamins that help to maintain heart function and regulates blood pressure. It also contains vitamins A and D, folic acid and iodine, which is essential for the baby’s good brain development.

No wonder it's one of the best vegetables every pregnant woman should consume. Today's article will show you the health benefits of garden eggs to pregnant women.

1. Maintains the heart

A healthy heart is very important for pregnant women. Studies have shown that garden egg is enriched with fiber and pectin, which can remove the exceeding cholesterol and aid the healthy heart.

2. Prevents malnutrition

Since unborn babies draw quite a lot of nutrients from the mother, it becomes easy to suffer from malnutrition. Consuming garden eggs will prevent the loss of nutrition because of the vitamins and minerals contained in the vegetable.

3. Controls blood pressure

It's common knowledge that headaches are common in pregnant women. One of the common factors of headaches in pregnant women is hypertension, which is related to high blood pressure. To control this, pregnant women need to consume foods that contain potassium, which is abundant in garden eggs.

4. Strengthen the bones

Pregnancy is a condition when the moms-to-be are required to have strong bones. The strong bones will support the extra weight of pregnancy. For this to happen, pregnant women would choose the best diet to provide them with the needed nutrition. In this case, garden egg can provide sufficient phosphorus and calcium to strengthen the bones.

5. Increases energy

The uncooked garden egg is mostly composed by water and carbohydrate. It provides sufficient carbohydrate to increase energy in pregnant women.