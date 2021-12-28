Fun family activities that can strengthen your bond

1. Play board games

This may seem a little out of place in this era of smartphones and digital games, but it is a good excuse to drop your smartphones and do something traditional. Chess, scrabble, monopoly, Ludo, backgammon, snakes and ladders are good board games you can consider playing with your family.

2. Get a family pet

Even if you already have a dog or cat, consider adding another pet to the family. Pets are great subjects of discussion, and you can get happiness from watching animals or taking care of them.

3. Do crafts

Do you see all these DIY videos on YouTube and skip? Sure, they can be a lot of work, but joy comes with making something together with family. Crafts are an excellent way to express creativity. They are an excellent chance for families to enjoy making something together and create fun memories.

4. Have a picnic or go camping

Heading outdoors to enjoy a picnic or go camping is sure to strengthen your family bond. From the planning stage to the execution, outdoor activities give you this thrill you can't possibly get from your smartphone.

5. Try your children's hobbies