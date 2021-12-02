From Egbeda to Lekki with Love.

He asked that we go on a date and I agreed. He told me to pick any of my favorite places but mumu me, I said he should blow my mind, and he promised to do so. Chukwuemeka was ready to blow my mind for real so he picked a really good Chinese restaurant on the island.

About two days before our date, he sent me the location. Instead of me saying “Ah, I live around Egbeda, let us meet around the mainland”, I said “Oh that's fine”.

He too went along with the vibe and told me about the good reviews he got from the restaurant and how sure he was that he made the best decision.

After the conversation, I started thinking about how to transport myself from Egbeda to Lekki phase 1 with Uber and without promo code. But after a few hours of thinking, I decided to board a bus from my house to Iyana-Oworo, then enter Uber from your there to Lekki.

Good idea! I said to myself. I didn’t know that people in my village were watching me in 2D.

The day came and I boarded a bus. I hoped to sit close to the window but my hope was dashed when an old man sat there before me. 35 minutes in this journey, and the heat from the bus has started to wash my makeup. Makeup of 3,500naira!!! I brought out my tissue to dab the sweat off, after doing that I realized that some white particles were glued on my face because of the tissue. That was the beginning of my trials. I was sitting in the middle so I could see my face directly in the mirror and it was looking like a complete mess.

Chai. Problem.

The woman sitting behind me in this bus has a year old baby on her lap who was dragging my braids and my blouse from behind. I kept pulling it from him but his mother said “Ah, and he’s just playing with you o”. I did not respond but before I knew what was happening, this child coughed out some breast milk substances from his mouth, spilling it on my dress. I turned to see his mother bring out a bib to wipe it off my dress. “Don’t bother,” I said sternly, looking at the woman, while other passengers said I should forgive and let it go.

Immediately we got to Oshodi, I decided to board my Uber damning all the consequences. That was when I realized that my shoe heels were shaky. At this point, I just wanted to cancel the date but on second thought, I decided not to. Because how can you suffer this much only to give up in the middle of it?

As if that was not enough embarrassment. While I was walking to find a decent place to stand and wait for my ride, one Igbo trader looked at me and said “I should buy bathroom slippers from him if my shoes cannot carry me”.

I did not talk, I kept moving.

A few minutes later my Uber pulled up. I walked right into it before someone else noticed that my makeup is everywhere. I looked into the mirror and my makeup was looking even worse.

I couldn’t cry. “God will punish Ashabi Makeovers for collecting my 3,500” I said to myself as I gently and humbly brought out my tissue to clean some part of the makeup by myself.

---

Omorinkoba Eniola is a storyteller.

---