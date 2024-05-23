Forget Tinder, here are 5 ways to meet people in real life

But that doesn't mean finding love or even just making new friends is impossible. There are plenty of ways to connect with amazing people in the real world.

So, check out these 5 ways to connect with people and increase your chances of finding that special someone.

1. Pursue your passions and find your tribe

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you love painting, playing the talking drum, or tailoring? Chances are, there are other people around you who share your passions. Finding and joining clubs, groups, or workshops related to your hobbies is a fantastic way to meet like-minded individuals.

Pulse Nigeria

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Art enthusiasts: Look for local art classes, workshops, or even volunteer opportunities at museums or galleries.

Music lovers: Join a band, choir, or attend live music events. Many cafes and restaurants host open mic nights where you can showcase your skills or simply enjoy the music and meet new people.

Sports fanatics: Sign up for a recreational sports league or fitness class. Whether it's football, basketball, or even Zumba, shared physical activity is a great way to bond and have fun.

2. Your social circle

ADVERTISEMENT

Your existing friends are a goldmine when it comes to meeting new people. Let your friends know you're interested in expanding your social circle. They might have friends, colleagues, or even family members who they think you'd click with.

Here's how to leverage your existing network:

Host a casual get-together: Invite your friends and ask them to bring a plus one – someone they think you'd enjoy meeting. Keep it relaxed with board games, movies, or just good conversation.

Pulse Nigeria

Double dates with friends: If you're in a relationship, suggest a double date with another couple your partner knows. It's a fun cialise and potentially meet someone new for both of you.

Be open to introductions: Let your friends know you're open to meeting new people. They might introduce you to someone they think would be a good match.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Explore your city

There are always exciting places to explore in your city. From markets to historical landmarks, there's something for everyone. Venture outside your comfort zone and explore different neighbourhoods or cities. This opens doors to unexpected encounters and the chance to meet people with different backgrounds.

Pulse Nigeria

Here are some ideas for exploring your city:

Visit local markets: Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and energy of a marketplace. Strike up conversations with vendors and fellow shoppers – you never know who you might meet!

Take a guided tour: Explore historical sites or landmarks with a guided tour. You'll learn something new while meeting other curious people interested in history and culture.

Join a volunteer program: Volunteer your time for a cause you care about. Giving back to your community is a rewarding way to meet people who share your values.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Take classes or workshops

Learning a new skill is not only enriching, but it can also be a fantastic way to meet new people. Whether you're interested in cooking, photography, or even learning a new language, there are countless courses and workshops available in Nigeria.

Here are some benefits of learning a new skill:

Meet people with similar interests: You'll be surrounded by others who are also keen on learning something new, creating a natural conversation starter.

Boost your confidence: Mastering a new skill can be a confidence booster, making you feel more comfortable talking to new people.

Discover hidden talents: You might discover a passion you never knew you had, and meet others who share your newfound enthusiasm.

5. Put yourself out here

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the most amazing connections happen by simply starting a conversation. Don't be afraid to break the ice and chat with people you meet in your daily life. A friendly smile and a simple "Hello" can lead to unexpected friendships or even more.

Pulse Nigeria

Here are some tips for striking up conversations:

Start with small talk: Talk about a book you're reading, or something interesting happening around you.

Be a good listener: Show genuine interest in the other person and ask follow-up questions.

Be open and approachable: Maintain eye contact, smile, and project positive body language.

Meeting people in real life takes time and effort. Don't get discouraged if you don't click with everyone you meet. The key is to be patient, open-minded, and keep putting yourself out there. Embrace the process of making new connections and enjoy the journey!

ADVERTISEMENT