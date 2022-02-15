The latest episode is highly entertaining, with believable scenarios depicting how these officers deal with the diverse characteristics of applicants on a Valentine's Day trip.
For this season of love, na visa be the way
The popular comedy series, Visa On Arrival, returns with a new Valentine's Day special episode starring our favorite cast members: Bovi Ugboma, Real Warri Pikin, Dat Warri Girl, and Temisan Emmanuel. Visa on Arrival refers to a group of immigration officials in Nigeria who determine whether visa applicants are approved or denied.
Catch all of the exciting moments only on Accelerate TV by visiting our YouTube Channel, where you can also subscribe to be notified of new episodes you won't want to miss.
Accelerate TV is a well-known media brand that communicates with its audiences via various platforms, including the internet. We are proud of our capacity to enthrall, educate, and empower our audience.
---
#FeaturedPost
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng