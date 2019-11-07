A group of guys from Zikoko led by Editor in Chief Fu'ad Lawal is travelling through 13 West African countries in an adventure tagged ‘Jollof Road'.

Fu'ad, Toketemu Ohwovoriole and Kayode are now 46 days into ‘Jollof Road’ which they kicked off on Sunday, September 22.

The tour which will take 80 days, is to explore different cultures including food and music across all the 13 countries.

“Jollof road is a series of stories about West Africa and what it means to be West African,” Zikoko said in a statement to Pulse Nigeria about the tour.

“Every city has a story, a wealth of culture and tradition that is unique to it. The team will find these stories and tell them with pictures, videos and intricately written articles.”

The team set out from Lagos Nigeria and has already been through the Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and are currently in Guinea-Bissau as at the time of this writing.

‘Jollof Road’ will continue through Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria.

The Zikoko team is capturing stories about music, food, fashion, and stories that speak about how the past has led to the region’s present, and how it is shaping our future.

“Zikoko is interested in finding and showing roads that connect us West Africans and celebrating all the similarities and differences along the Jollof Road,” part of the statement also read.

Fu'ad has experience with an adventure like this. While working at Pulse Nigeria, Fu’ad and a colleague in 2017 embarked on an 80-day trip across all 36 states in Nigeria in a project that was called #Pulse36.