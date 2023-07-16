ADVERTISEMENT
Your own homemade ice cream can be ready in 5 minutes

Temi Iwalaiye

You can make ice cream at home in just 5 minutes.

Home made ice cream {allrecipes}
Home made ice cream {allrecipes}

You don't even need an ice cream maker. It is made with ingredients you might already have at home.

You would need the following ingredients.

  1. Milk
  2. Cream (Whipping cream)
  3. Sugar
  4. Ziplock bag
  5. Ice
Ziplock bag {madeinchina}
Ziplock bag {madeinchina} Pulse Nigeria

Process

  1. Pour milk (preferably whole milk) into a bowl.
  2. Add cream.
  3. Add a tablespoon of Vanilla extract.
  4. Add half a cup of sugar.
  5. Pour the mixture into the Ziplock bag.
  6. Fill another bag with ice cream.
  7. Add half a cup of rock salt (or any salt, but rock salt helps keep the temperature down).
  8. Put the bag of ice cream in the bag of ice and shake for 5 minutes.
  9. It should be frozen by now.
  10. Add whatever toppings you want.
Add toppings
Add toppings Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy your ice cream.

