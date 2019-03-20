Some places in Nigeria are full of intrigues and shrouded with mysteries that we can’t just explain them away. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these places cannot be legally visited as they are cut off for various reasons.

Here is a list of 5 forbidden places in Nigeria that you are not allowed to visit.

1. Evil Forests

No matter what a forest looks like, if locals tell you it is an evil forest, it is advisable not to step in there. The evil forest in folklore is a dark, scary place where the lines between the living and the dead are blurred, and spirits roam free. This is also where evil things in the community are cast to and bad things are believed to happen here.

ALSO READ: Most famous religious sites in Nigeria

2 . Shrines

Many people across the states of Nigeria practice voodoo and traditional religion. The shrines belong to deities and have several dos and don'ts that if broken, have dire consequences. It's best to stay away from them.

3 . The Juju of Arochukwu

The shrine of Ibini Ukpabi is located deep inside the forest in Abia state. The difficult conditions set by the keepers of the shrine have made it difficult for people to visit the site. The journey requires crossing a river and passing a point of no return. It also includes sacrifices to be performed.

The Oracle of Ibin Ukpabi and the chamber presence of Chukwu have remained the best-kept secret of the people of Arochukwu. It is believed that the shrine has been lost in time as no one knows where or how to find the shrine.