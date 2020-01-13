When you're looking for a warm-weather treat, you might be caught in between the option of taking a frozen yogurt or ice-cream.

Either way, you might need to start taking more of frozen yogurt because it's a healthy alternative to ice cream if you want to save a few calories while still enjoying a sweet treat. According to research, frozen yogurt has about 25 fewer calories than ice cream and only a third of its saturated fats.

Ice cream is made with cream, a key ingredient that distinguishes it from frozen yogurt. Ice cream is also made with milk, eggs yolks, and sugar. Frozen yogurt consists of yogurt made from milk, including milk solids and milk fats. It also contains corn syrup, flavorings, gelatin, emulsifiers, and yogurt culture.

For lovers of ice-cream, it might be hard to quit the sweet dessert. This article will give you the reasons you need to ditch ice-cream for frozen yogurt. Here are the reasons frozen yogurt is healthier than ice-cream.

1. Fat content

The presence of cream explains why ice cream is higher in fat than frozen yogurt. Regular ice cream contains about 10 percent milkfat while frozen yogurt contains 4 percent or less. Since the flavor of ice cream depends on its fat content, the higher the quality, the more the fat content. For example, gelato contains about 20% fat content.

2. Presence of probiotics

Frozen yogurt is considered a healthy food, not just a snack or dessert because it contains probiotics. This is a healthy bacteria that aids digestion and boosts the immune system by catalyzing the production of essential vitamins that keep the body fine-tuned. Ice cream has no yogurt cultures.

The nutritional content of frozen yogurt is different from ice-cream [Spoon University] Spoon University

3. Nutritional content

Frozen yogurt contains carbohydrates, protein and vitamins, all in higher quantities than ice cream, and it also packs a healthy dose of calcium which aids in strengthening bones, keeping the heart in good shape, and also helps in losing weight.

4. Safe for lactose intolerance

People with lactose intolerance are always tempted by taking ice-cream, which is very unhealthy for them. Frozen yogurt is good for these sets of people, unlike ice cream which is rich in lactose thus a no-no in cases of indigestion for both adults and kids.

5. Safe for diabetic patients

Diabetic patients can also have sugar free frozen yogurt because lactose (milk sugars) which is present in milk and ice cream, is broken down by the live cultures in yogurt making it healthy for diabetics.