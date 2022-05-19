RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Yellow Dot CEO, Olubukola Bolarinde to celebrate African heritage in solo art exhibition

Following the release of her 2018 critically acclaimed film 'Onidiri', the CEO of Yellow Dot Limited, a leading Creative Curation/Production Company, Olubukola Bolarinde, is set for her solo art exhibition debut tagged '106 Expressions'.

CEO of Yellowdot, Olubukola Bolarinde
The exhibition will be an intimate display of Bolarinde's artworks inspired by her experiences from childhood that traverse time and culture.

"106 Expressions is a collection of artworks celebrating our African heritage; our people, and our culture. I have drawn inspiration from my experiences as an African child."

"The works transport you to a place and a time, perceived through an African child’s mind. A different time from the times we now live in. As our world continues to evolve, a great number of our children have not and will never have these experiences," Bolarinde says about her new collection.

"The exhibition is a documentary about "my people, my culture, my land. A distinct fusion of the North and the South, which speaks to and holds true to my identity and diversity."

Naturally drawn to art in all its forms of expression, Bolarinde has always evinced a passion at an early age. This was demonstrated through her pencil drawings.

Born in Lagos and the second of five children from her parents, Olubukola’s formative years were in the northern part of Nigeria; from Jos to Kaduna and then Zaria. This helped in establishing her unique sense of identity and diversity.

She wears many creative hats
She wears many creative hats Pulse Nigeria

She left Nigeria for the United Kingdom where she studied Architecture (she gained admission into The School of Architecture, solely on the strength of her art portfolio) and later obtained a Master's Degree in Environmental Design and Engineering from the prestigious Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London (UCL).

After qualifying as an Architect, she returned to Nigeria and went on to have a most successful professional career spanning over 25 years; with more than 20 years in key leadership positions across the banking, oil and gas, and telecommunications sectors in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Today, she wears many hats in the creative industry that describe her as a unique storyteller of her time. As a writer, her descriptive prowess as a storyteller is translated through her art.

For the art exhibition, Bolarinde deployed various media such as acrylics and oils on canvas; the use of rich textures to create pieces that give an illusion of being tactile and three-dimensional and hopes to deliver an immersive experience for viewers.

The exhibition is scheduled for June 10, 2022, in Lagos.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

