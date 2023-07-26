ADVERTISEMENT
Wrap up July with Cold Stone's chilling deals!

Enjoy the cosy feeling with Cold Stone when you Buy 1 Love it cup and get the same size FREE!
You know it's perfect when Cold Stone is involved! Whether you want to cosy up at home or have fun at any Cold Stone store nearest to you, we've got you covered! Don't miss out on the fun!

🍨 Kick-start the fun with our most exciting deal on the menu - the ever-thrilling BUY ONE GET ONE FREE! Enjoy this feeling when you Buy 1 Love it cup and get the same size FREE! Yayyy! This deal is available in any store closest to you or online via https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/

Put a smile on your face, and head to any Cold Stone outlet nearest to you to indulge in a scoop of our creamy and irresistible ice cream special and capture those fun memories with a few pictures.
🌟 Top up the fun with the Energize deal - Buy 1 hot dog and a Pepsi for as low as ₦2000! Available online and in any Cold Stone store closest to you.

Don't delay, put a smile on your face, and head to any Cold Stone outlet nearest to you to indulge in a scoop of our creamy and irresistible ice cream special and capture those fun memories with a few pictures.

For more details on all our amazing deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone store nearest to you or hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to order online. Follow us on social media @coldstonecreameryng.

