Win up to 2.5 million naira in the In-Harmony Challenge powered by Smoov Chapman

The in-Harmony Challenge by Smoov Chapman is Back. The last edition was awesome with a lot of entries from all over Nigeria.

This year, it's the in-Harmony Challenge Campus Edition. It promises to be bigger and better. The winning group will be walking away with 2.5 million Naira. The thrill is for singing groups on campuses to come and represent and fly the colours of their schools.

The In-Harmony Challenge Campus Edition is a nationwide online singing competition, where campus singing groups (of at least 4 members and at most 12 members) get to perform their unique arrangement of select Afro Pop Hits. The Challenge is set to run for 12 weeks and has 4 stages: The call-for-entry (which is currently ongoing), the knockout stage, the round of 10, and the clash of 4.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t snooze on this, get your squad together, start working on those vocal cords. Don’t forget to be creative and you just might be on your way to superstardom!

Here’s how to participate.

  1. Your group will be required to perform either “Sungba” by Asake, or “Love don't cost a dime” by Magixx
  2. Post your entry video on your Instagram page using the hashtags #inharmonychallenge, #SmoovIHC, #InHarmonyWithSmoov, and #SmoovInHarmonyChallenge
  3. Tag @inharmonychallenge @Smoovchapman and @lifeataristokrat.
  4. Don’t forget to follow and use the hashtags #inharmonychallenge and #SmoovIHC when submitting your entries

Entries for the call-for-entry stage close on September 9th, 2022.

The In-Harmony Challenge is brought to you by The Aristokrat group, and powered by Smoov Chapman, a refreshing non–alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, the original taste of Chapman from the stables of The La Casera Company. Smoove Chapman is available nationwide.

