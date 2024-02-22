ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 benefits of speaking your language at home with your children

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the melting pot of cultures that defines our world today, the essence of one's roots can sometimes get diluted.

Stock image of a mother and child
Stock image of a mother and child

Speaking your mother tongue at home, especially with your children, is more than a nod to your heritage—it's a bridge to numerous benefits that enrich both family life and personal development.

Recommended articles

Here's why keeping the language alive at home matters.

Cultural connection

First off, language is a vessel of culture. When you converse with your children in your native tongue, you're not just passing down words; you're handing them the keys to understanding and appreciating their heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This connection fosters a sense of identity and belonging, grounding them in the traditions and values that have shaped generations.

It sharpens their brains

Research shows that bilingualism sharpens the mind. Children exposed to multiple languages from an early age exhibit better problem-solving skills, creativity, and multitasking abilities.

Speaking your mother tongue at home can set the foundation for a bilingual upbringing, giving your children a cognitive edge that will benefit them academically and in life beyond.

Emotional bonding

ADVERTISEMENT

Language carries emotion. There’s a unique intimacy and warmth that comes from expressing love, joy, or even discipline in the language that resonates most with your heart.

This emotional depth can strengthen the bond between you and your children, creating a comforting environment where they feel understood and supported.

Language mastery

Mastery of one's mother tongue can open doors. In an increasingly globalized world, being fluent in multiple languages is a valuable skill.

By ensuring your children are proficient in your native language, you're equipping them with a tool that can enhance their future career opportunities, especially in fields like diplomacy, international business, and translation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preserving heritage

Lastly, each time you speak your mother tongue at home, you're contributing to the preservation of your language.

With many languages facing the threat of extinction, keeping yours alive through daily use is a powerful act of cultural preservation.

It ensures that your children, and their children after them, can experience the richness of their heritage in its most authentic form.

Incorporating your mother tongue into your children's daily lives is a gift that keeps on giving.

ADVERTISEMENT

It connects them to their roots, boosts their brain power, strengthens your bond, prepares them for the future, and preserves your family's legacy. So, let's celebrate our languages and pass them on with pride.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Common skin changes during pregnancy and why they happen

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

5 cosy activities to make the most of rainy days in Nigeria

5 benefits of speaking your language at home with your children

5 benefits of speaking your language at home with your children

How to make the perfect catfish pepper soup for the rainy season

How to make the perfect catfish pepper soup for the rainy season

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

Love at first sight doesn’t exist, here’s why

Love at first sight doesn’t exist, here’s why

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cures conjunctivitis

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cures conjunctivitis

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rumour has it you got flowers on Valentine's Day [Freepik]

3 easy ways to keep your flowers fresh for longer

An AI-generated image of perfectly flaky, juicy, homemade sausage rolls

How to make sausage rolls

Beans and fried plantain can be unhealthy too [Food Hub]

5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

Mind-blowing inventions that could change the world [Freethink]

5 mind-blowing inventions that could change the world