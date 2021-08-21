However, it all depends on what you want to do at the club; you do not have to be loud or buy outrageously expensive drinks if you do not have the money.

Clubbing is a great way to meet people. Even if you are not interested in a relationship, you can socialize and build your network.

If you are an introvert who loves staying at home. Going clubbing once in a while helps you come out of your shell and for an introvert, this is necessary for your mental health.

Clubbing also allows you to listen to music and have a fun time. Listening to music does good things to your mental health.

You do not have to dance in the club but listening to interesting jams reduces depression and anxiety and lightens your mood.

Dancing is another activity that is not only good for your mental health but also your physical health? Dancing is an exercise.

You do not have to drink alcohol, buy the most expensive drinks or have the DJ play Dorime for you to have fun at a club.

Clubbing pushes us from living reclusive lives to socializing. If a club is too much for you, you can always try a bar.