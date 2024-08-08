ADVERTISEMENT
Washing raw chicken before cooking is dangerous - Here’s how to prep it

Should you wash your raw chicken before cooking?

How to wash raw chicken [Medium]
How to wash raw chicken [Medium]

Whenever you buy chicken from the shop or market, what is the first thing you do? You probably wash it, but this might be more harmful even though it seems hygienic.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chicken does not need to be cleaned, and doing so may be more harmful than beneficial.

All you're doing is spreading infections around your kitchen. Washing chicken does not make it safe for consumption, it just causes cross-contamination in the kitchen.

When you rinse raw chicken with water, you essentially spread bacteria—specifically salmonella and campylobacter, the two major causes of bacterial foodborne disease—all over your washbasin, sponge, and everywhere in your home.

According to research conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture, participants were asked to cook chicken and salad.

60% of participants who washed their chicken had germs in their sinks, and 26% of those who washed their poultry created cross-contamination by contaminating their lettuce with poultry pathogens.

Washing raw chicken [Shuttershock]
Washing raw chicken [Shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

When grocery shopping, bag the chicken to minimise blood leakage and separate it from other things you buy.

To speed up frozen chicken defrosting, avoid using cold water. This is because they cause germs to thrive. Instead, defrost in the refrigerator for several days.

The day before you plan to cook your chicken, transfer it from the freezer to the fridge and let it defrost slowly for at least 24 hours.

Here’s how to clean chicken to prevent the spread of pathogens.

  1. If you want to clean your chicken, start by removing it from its plastic packaging and placing it on a clean cutting board. 
  2. Discard any packaging and liquid. 
  3. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels, removing the skin if desired. Ensuring the chicken is completely dry is crucial for achieving a crispy golden brown skin. 
  4. Repeat this process for all chicken pieces to maintain proper hygiene and prevent the spread of bacteria.

Finally, kitchenware touching raw chicken should be washed with soap and hot water. Cooking chicken to a temperature of 75 °C is the best way to ensure your chicken is safe to eat.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

