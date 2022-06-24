Why Lagos is the second most unliveable city in the world for the 2nd time in a row

They ranked the best and worst cities in the world based on certain criteria and a survey conducted between February 14th and March 13th 2022.

According to the EIU, “Every city is assigned a rating for relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure."

Each country is rated as either acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable.

For qualitative indicators, there is a team of expert analysts and in-city contributors. Quantitative indicators were calculated based on several external data points.

With the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, many countries like Vienna went higher up while other countries, like Lagos still retained its position as the second most unliveable city in the world.

The most unliveable city is Damascus, Syria. The best city in the world is Vienna, Austria.

This hardly comes as a surprise for residents in Lagos, Nigeria who face daily hardships ranging from housing to transport, feeding and general security. See last year’s report here.

The pandemic influenced liveability since 2020, but now the war in Ukraine has had many ripple effects.

"Global prices for many goods, particularly food and fuel, rose sharply in 2021 and have since soared as a result of the war in Ukraine.” The report says.

“Russia is a major oil and gas exporter, but together with Ukraine accounts for 30% of global trade in wheat, 17% in maize and more than 50% in sunflower seed oil. EIU has raised its 2022 forecast for global average consumer price inflation to 8.5%, the highest for 26 years.” EIU reports.