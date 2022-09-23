RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Why ingesting weed through food is more intense and dangerous than smoking

Temi Iwalaiye

Ingesting weed through food has a more severe effect than smoking it.

Weed brownies can have an intense effect [Greencamp]
Cannabis or weed is legal in many countries but is still illegal in Nigeria. Even though weed is illegal, the streets of urban centres like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin and many other towns are littered with weed sellers and smokers.

Brownies laced with weed have become a favourite party snack among the youth. Here are some experiences some people had with smoking weed;

David, “I went to a party and ate brownies, I didn’t know I had eaten until some months after. I was calm and quiet though after eating it though guess I was lucky.”

If you are serving brownies at a party, make sure you tell everyone because some people have very severe reactions.

Jane remembers plucking all her eyelashes when she had weed at her office party because she felt they were giant lashes,

Ayo's heart was racing fast, and he began to question everything.

Before entering your bloodstream and brain, edible cannabis first goes to your stomach and liver. The intensity of the high is increased by the liver's ability to transform THC (the active substance in cannabis) into a more potent version, which is paired with THC from the initial substance.

Within 30 minutes to two hours of ingestion, you will experience the effects of eating food laced with weed. You might continue to experience the effect until 12 hours. Some after-effects can even last for up to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, when you smoke cannabis or weed, it travels from your lungs to your blood and then your brain. You start feeling the effects of smoked weed almost immediately, and the effect lasts for about six hours.

Smoking weed is can harm your lungs. Vaping and ingesting weed protects your lungs more than smoking weed, but no matter the method of ingesting weed into your body, weed can lead to over-intoxication and even dependence and addiction.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

